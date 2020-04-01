AMBER Alert for Ga. Boy, 2, Who's in 'Extreme Danger' After Father Allegedly Killed 3 People

Image zoom Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Authorities in Georgia continue their search for a missing 2-year-old boy and his father after the man allegedly shot to death three members of his son’s mother’s family late Tuesday night.

A statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office confirms deputies were summoned to a home in Macon at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, arriving to find “three people shot in the house and one female with injuries.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The injured woman was 30-year-old Jamila Augustine French, who told police she’d had an altercation earlier that evening with Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett, Jr., 29.

Information about the altercation and what prompted it was unavailable.

“During the altercation, Crockett pulled a firearm and shot French’s mother and step-father and sister, killing them,” the statement alleges.

The victims have been identified as James Samuel, 69, his 67-year-old wife, Janet Samuel, and their daughter, LeChasta Childs, 47.

He also allegedly shot his son’s mother. Information on her condition was unavailable Wednesday morning.

“Crockett then fled the scene with his 2-year-old son King Cane Crockett,” the statement alleges.

Police say that Crockett is believed to be driving a black 2007 Pontiac G5 bearing a temporary license plate. They add his son is in “extreme danger.”

Crockett is wanted by police on three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping.

Police say he has family in both Florida and California.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Crockett stands 6 feet 1 inch and weighs between 180 and 200 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black shorts with red and white stripes on the side. King was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jogging pants with a white stripe on the side and a black and white hoodie with a blue Superman logo on the front.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for King.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Crockett and his son is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at (877) 68CRIME.