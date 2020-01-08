AMBER Alert for N.M. Boy, 3, After His Mom Is Found Dead Under 'Suspicious Circumstances'

Image zoom Osiel Ernesto Rico New Mexico Department of Public Safety

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a New Mexico boy believed to be in danger after his mother was found dead.

State police are searching for 3-year-old Osiel Ernesto-Rico after his mother was found dead under suspicious circumstances, according to a news release obtained by PEOPLE.

The boy was last seen in Roswell on Sunday and is believed to be with his father, Jorge Rico-Ruvira, 32. Police say he is believed to be in danger.

AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Vehicle information updated. He is believed to be driving a 2003 maroon GMC Yukon SUV with NM TURQUOISE CENTENNIAL PLATE MNF231 https://t.co/3VaHt3Ewdq — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) January 7, 2020

Rico-Ruvira may be driving a 2003 maroon GMC Yukon SUV with a turquoise New Mexico license plate reading MNF321.

Osiel is described as a Hispanic male, standing two-feet-six inches, weighing about 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His father is described as is being five-foot-eight inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you see the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect or Osiel, please call Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770 or dial 911 immediately.