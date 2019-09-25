Image zoom Steven Weir with his son, John

Police in California have yet to formally identify the two bodies they discovered next to a car Sunday, but are confirming the vehicle was linked to an earlier AMBER Alert.

Investigators are awaiting autopsy results on the bodies, which will reveal both the identities of the deceased and their causes of death, an official tells PEOPLE.

The bodies were located late Sunday near a red 2005 Hyundai Elantra, which had been parked “in a remote area of Tuolumne County near the Sand Flat Campground,” according to a statement from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials on Monday cancelled an AMBER Alert issued over the weekend for 2-year-old John Weir and his father, Steven Weir, 32.

Police allege that the father abducted the boy Saturday afternoon in Merced.

They were last seen alive Friday night.

The AMBER Alert indicated that Steven Weir was armed and dangerous.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Citing court filings, the Merced Sun-Star reports John’s mother was seeking sole custody of him.

The legal actions allegedly led to a bitter custody dispute between the two parents.

The status of the couple’s relationship was unclear.