AMBER Alert for Florida Boy, 2, After Stranger Allegedly Punched Out His Mom

The search continues in Florida for a 2-year-old boy who police allege was kidnapped Saturday night by a stranger who offered him and his mother a ride home and then knocked the mom out with a punch.

On Monday, the Largo Police Department released a composite sketch of the alleged abductor and searched surrounding bodies of water for any sign of little Jordan Belliveau.

An AMBER Alert for Jordan was issued Sunday.

Jordan was walking with his mother along a street in Largo on Saturday night when a car pulled up alongside them.

The driver, according to the statement, offered the mother and son a ride home.

The suspect was driving a white Toyota Camry.

Police have not released the name of Jordan’s 21-year-old mother, who told investigators she accepted the ride reluctantly.

Once inside the vehicle, the man became confrontational and started arguing with Jordan’s mother.

Police allege the driver hit the mother in the face, causing her to lose consciousness.

The alleged abductor of Jordan Belliveau Largo Police Dept.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

She awoke Sunday morning in the woods near Largo Central Park, and Jordan was nowhere to be found.

The suspect, the mother told police, identified himself to her as “Antwan.”

According to the statement, Jordan’s mother told police she accepted the ride because she did not think she would be able to carry her son all the way home.

Authorities are encouraging the captor to take Jordan to a safe place, like a library or fire station.

Jordan was last seen wearing a blue shirt emblazoned with the number 72. He was wearing blue gym shorts with a black-and-white stripe, black socks and black-and-white Nike sneakers.

Jordan has a partially healed cut on the underside of his chin and a birthmark on the right side of his stomach, according to police.

The suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks and gold teeth. He is believed to be in his mid-20s and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white tank top and black basketball shorts.

Anyone with any information concerning Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or 911.