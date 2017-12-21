Update: On Thursday morning, Houston Police found Shamali Flores inside a southwest Houston apartment. According to police, she appears unharmed but was still taken to an area hospital to be examined by doctors. At this point, police are not providing details about how they found the infant.

Authorities in Texas issued an AMBER Alert Tuesday for a newborn baby girl whose mother was found stabbed to death in her home.

PEOPLE confirms the search continues for 6-week-old Shamali Flores.

Officers found the body of her mother, Carolina Flores, in an apartment in northeast Houston.

Police say she was stabbed several times.

The 33-year-old mother’s body was discovered by a relative, who also lived in the apartment.

The baby’s father was initially named as a possible person of interest in the case.

But investigators now say the father, Thomas Bernardez, is no longer a person of interest after being located in San Antonio and saying he had nothing to do with Carolina’s killing.

Caroline Flores Facebook

There were no signs of the child at his San Antonio residence.

Anyone who may know anything about Shamali’s whereabouts is urged to call Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.