2 Arizona Boys Are Missing — and Police Believe Dad Fatally Shot Pregnant Mom, 1 Other

Authorities in Arizona continue to search for two boys believed to be with their father, who stands accused of fatally shooting the boys’ pregnant mother.

The Phoenix Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Dimas Coronado, 47, who is charged with three counts of murder in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police allege that Coronado fatally shot Oralia Nunez, 24, the mother of his two sons who was eight months pregnant, before also fatally shooting Omar Gonzalez, 34.

Dimas Coronado Phoenix Police Department

Coronado is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached if spotted. Instead, the public is urged to call 911 if they see him.

An AMBER Alert remains active for the boys — 8-year-old Victor Coronado-Nunez and 5-year-old Jonathan Coronado-Nunez.

Police confirm Nunez and Coronado had been married for nine years. They separated months ago and had been living apart.

Coronado stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs about 190 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Jonathan is 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 45 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Victor is 4 feet tall and weighs about 60 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

The three may be traveling in a green Ford pickup truck with a white camper shell. The truck has a Mexican state of Chihuahua license plate with the number ZUD7164.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 1-800-343-TIPS.