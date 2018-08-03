12-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Abducted from Washington-Area Airport Is in 'Extreme Danger': Police

Virginia authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a 12-year-old girl from China who was allegedly abducted from Reagan National Airport on Thursday by an unidentified woman, PEOPLE confirms.

JingJing Ma was with her Chinese tour group Thursday when she was reported missing. The 12-year-old was seen on security cameras leaving the airport with an unknown Asian woman, who appeared to be in her 40s, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police said at a press conference.

JingJing weighs 90 pounds and stands at 5 feet 2 inches. She has black hair and brown eyes. The woman who was with her is described as being between 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 5 inches, with black hair.

Before JingJing was allegedly abducted, the woman was seen with a male, police said. The pair split before the woman approached JingJing, who had asked to go to the bathroom.

When JingJing and the woman left the airport, they were seen entering a white Infinity vehicle with a New York license plate. Police say there was a man driving the white vehicle JingJing left in.

JingJing was visiting the U.S. from China and had arrived at the airport with her group from New York City. When she was given permission to go to the bathroom, she met with the unknown woman, who helped her change clothes, police said.

JingJing Ma from secutiry footage VA State Police

JingJing and the woman appeared to be cordial, police said. According to police, investigators have determined that while in New York, JingJing was approached by an Asian couple at the World Trade Center. The couple’s identities have not been confirmed but they appear to be connected to the alleged abduction.

Huchler said even if JingJing appeared to be cordial with her alleged abductor, she is still considered to be in “extreme danger.”

It’s unclear whether JingJing speaks English. Authorities have been unable to reach her family in China. Anyone with information is urged to call MWAA police at 703-417-2400.