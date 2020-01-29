3 Women Are Found Slain in Fla. Home — and Police Are Searching for 1-Week-Old Boy

Andrew Caballeiro Miami-Dade Police/Twitter

Florida officials have issued an AMBER Alert for a one-week-old boy, taken from the Miami home where police found the slain bodies of three women Tuesday.

Police have not released the names of the deceased women.

It is unclear if one of the three slain victims was the mother of the missing child, identified as Andrew Caballeiro.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement believes the newborn may be with his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro, and that he may be in danger.

Authorities have not said Caballeiro is a suspect in the killings.

It is not known at this point how the women were killed, or what may have motivated the deadly violence.

Image zoom Ernesto Caballeiro Miami-Dade Police/Twitter

One of the three female victims is related to Caballeiro.

According to police, Caballeiro and the child may be traveling in a white 2001 Chevrolet Express passenger van bearing Florida tag number HETY13.

Additionally, investigators say the vehicle is adorned with a decal for “Nesty School Services.”

The van’s back left door features the words “Caution: Transporting Children.”

Anyone who spots the van or either of the Caballeiros is urged to immediately call Miami-Dade Police at (305) 471-2400 or 911.