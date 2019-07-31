Amazon Delivery Driver Allegedly Stole a Couple's Dog and Tried to Sell It Online

Image zoom Mycah Keyona Wade Parker County Sheriff’s Office

A 2-year-old dachshund is back home after being abducted — allegedly by a delivery driver for Amazon who later tried to sell the pooch on Craigslist.

An official with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office confirms the arrest of Mycah Keyona Wade, 22, who stands accused of dognapping Rufus Junior, or “RJ,” who darted out from his owners’ Weatherford home in early July.

Wade was allegedly in the neighborhood on July 5, delivering packages as a contract driver for Amazon.

The official says she saw the dog, and snatched it up.

Police allegedly identified Wade after obtaining surveillance footage from a nearby residence.

A landscaper in the area also helped investigators zero in on a suspect.

RJ, according to the official, escaped his home as his owners were stepping out for groceries.

RELATED: Delivery Driver for Amazon Steals Puppy; Owner Emails Jeff Bezos and Is Reunited with His Dog

Wade allegedly discovered a warrant was out for her arrest, and turned herself in to authorities.

At first, she denied having the dog, the official explains, but allegedly later returned the pup, who is now back with his owners.

In a statement to CNN, Amazon said Wade’s alleged actions were not reflective of “the high standards we have for delivery service partners. We’re glad the customer has been reunited with their pet, and we have been in touch with them to make it right. We take these matters seriously and these individuals are no longer delivering Amazon packages.”

Investigators allegedly found a listing online for RJ, and indicate Wade tried to sell the dog for $100 on Craigslist.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Wade was charged with one count of misdemeanor theft of property on July 16.

She has not yet pleaded to the charge.

PEOPLE tried unsuccessfully to get a comment from Wade, and it was unclear Wednesday if she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Last year, a man in Marsworth, England, discovered his 11-month-old black miniature schnauzer was missing after a driver delivering a package on behalf of Amazon came into his house instead of leaving the parcel in a safe box along the driveway.

The dog was returned; the package the dognapper was delivering that day contained the pup’s dog food.