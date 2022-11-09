'Amazing and Loving Husband' Working as Security Guard Is Killed by Shoplifter

Willie Tate, 43, was fatally shot while trying to stop a shoplifter at a grocery store in Maryland

By
Published on November 9, 2022 01:04 PM
Willie Tate, killed while performing his job at Giant Grocery store in Oxon Hill, MD
Willie Tate and his wife, Shaunte Tate. . Photo: GoFundMe

A beloved father and husband was shot and killed while doing his job as a security guard in Maryland, authorities say.

According to a press release from the Prince George's County Police Department, 43-year-old Wille Tate of Virginia was working as a security guard at a grocery store in Oxon Hill, Md., on the morning of Nov. 4, when he attempted to prevent 20-year-old Zaila Akida from stealing items. When Tate confronted Akida, she pulled out a gun from a backpack and shot Tate. Tate returned fire, hitting Akida.

When authorities arrived on the scene, Tate was pronounced dead. Akida was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Tate's wife, Shaunte Tate, told ABC 7 News that she had concerns about her husband working at that store before the deadly incident.

"He was trying to leave that location. We literally talked everyday, just for me to know he was okay," Shaunte told the outlet. "I did fear for him when he went to that location because that location is rough, and he has already been in several incidents at that location, but able to walk away. He was able to stop the people and walk away."

Shaunte told the outlet she often checked in with her husband throughout the day to make sure he was safe, but she doesn't know why the incident on Nov. 4 escalated so quickly. She says her husband was the type of person to help someone purchase groceries if they were in desperate need.

"If it was food and he knew she was hungry, honestly he would have just bought the food. He would have just taken her to the register and bought the groceries," Shaunte told ABC 7 News. "I don't understand the reason someone would take a gun to go grocery shopping."

According to the outlet, Tate leaves behind two children and four stepchildren.

A GoFundMe has been created to help his family during this tragic time.

"Willie was an amazing and loving husband, father, brother, and friend," the fundraiser's description reads. "He loved to make others laugh, smile, and have fun. Our lives will not be the same without him. Willie was a giver and gave all he could to help family, friends, and people in need. We are truly devastated."

