'Amazing' Dad Is Fatally Shot in Front of 4-Year-Old Daughter Inside California Market

Police do not believe the shooter and the three victims were known to each other

A 27-year-old father was killed in front of his young daughter Saturday during a shooting inside a California halal market that injured two others.

Authorities have yet to release the name of the man who died in the midday shooting Saturday at the East Market & Restaurant in Sacramento.

However, in an online fundraising campaign to cover his funeral costs, relatives identified him as Shajuadddin Omarkheil.

Family members wrote on the GoFundMe page that Omarkheil moved to the United States in 2018, and died from a gunshot wound to the head.

"He traveled halfway across the world with his young family to escape from war and provide his children with a safe place to call home," reads the page.

Omarkheil is survived by his wife, a 6-month-old son, and his 4-year-old daughter, who witnessed his murder, relatives say.

"This tragedy has sent shock waves through the Afghan community — a majority of which has come to the United States to escape incidents such as these," reads the page. "Omarkheil was an amazing father, husband and friend. His widow now finds herself alone to raise 2 children in a country she barely knows anything about with very limited language skills."

The campaign had raised over $44,000 as of press time.

According to police, the shooter, who has not been named, was a 33-year-old man who died by suicide at the scene.

Two other people were injured in the shooting — an unnamed 19-year-old male, who remains in critical condition, and a 30-year-old male who's expected to survive his injuries.

"At this time, detectives do not believe the suspect and victims were known to each other," reads a statement from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. "A motive for the shooting is unknown and is part of the ongoing investigation."

Officials have dismissed suggestions Saturday's violence was driven by hate.