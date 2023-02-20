'Amazing and Beloved Mother' Found Dead in Home Along with Son, 3, and Man

Three people, including a mother and her 3-year-old son, were found dead inside a Connecticut home on Valentine's Day.

Lury Pizarro, 33, and her son, Emanual, 3, were discovered around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Brooklyn home after police received a "report of a suspicious incident," according to a Connecticut State Police press release.

Jose A. Perez, 32, was also found dead at the scene.

Police have not released information about the relationship between the deceased, but said the deaths appear so far to be "an isolated incident."

"There is no ongoing threat to the public," the release said. "The investigation remains active and ongoing."

Neighbors near the home reported hearing gunshots that night, according to NBC 10 News.

A GoFundMe page described Pizarro as an amazing and beloved mother, daughter, sister and cousin."

"She was an amazing person overall," the page reads. "Lury was a kind and generous person who touched the lives of many. She was selfless and always helping others. Emmanuel was a smart, loving, caring, playful 3 year old. It saddens and breaks my heart how excited Lury was to become a mother. It was something she desired so much."