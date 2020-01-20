Amanda Knox Wears Her Old 'Prison Uniform' While Preparing for Her Upcoming Wedding

Image zoom Amanda Knox/ Instagram

Amanda Knox is getting married in 40 days — and she’s wearing her trusty old “prison uniform” to prepare for it.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, the 32-year-old ex-convict, who was wrongfully convicted and then exonerated for the 2007 murder of roommate Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy, Knox wrote, “40 days left until the wedding and 267 tasks left on the wedding To Do list.”

Knox continued, “I’ve locked myself in the craftroom and I’m wearing my old prison uniform in Casa Circondariale Capanne, Perugia.”

Over the summer, Knox and her fiancé Christopher Robinson raised eyebrows with a new wedding website where the couple asked for donations to help crowd-fund their space-themed wedding celebration.

“Let’s face it, we don’t need any more stuff,” she and Robinson wrote on the registry portion of the site. “What we do need is help putting on the best party ever for our family and friends!”

“Instead of a traditional registry, we are asking for donations towards the cost of the wedding,” they wrote. “Whether you’re attending or not, all are welcome to donate to specific costs, or at a patron level.” The registry also says that everyone who donates will receive a signed, limited edition copy of The Cardio Tesseract, the couple’s joint book of love poems.

Knox was an American student studying abroad in Perugia in 2007 when she was accused of killing her roommate Meredith Kercher, 21, who was found half-naked with her throat cut in her bedroom.

Knox, who was 20 at the time of the slaying, and her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were both convicted in the murder. Prosecutors alleged the crime had taken place during a sex game run amok, though hard evidence against the young couple was scant.

In 2011, Knox and Sollecito were freed after four years in prison after an appeals court acquitted them. However, the pair were convicted again in absentia in 2013 before being acquitted again in 2015.

Last year, Knox returned to Italy, where she appeared as a guest speaker on a panel discussion on wrongful convictions organized by the group the Innocence Project.