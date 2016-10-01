On the heels of her new Netflix documentary, Amanda Knox is closing the gap on unanswered questions about her case

Amanda Knox Reveals Why She Initially Lied About Where She Was When Meredith Kercher Was Killed

Amanda Knox has revealed why she initially lied and told Italian police she was in the apartment when her roommate Meredith Kercher was killed in November 2007.

Sitting down with JuJu Chang on Friday’s Nightline, Knox explained that Italian police broke her down during a grueling 53-hour interrogation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I was hit on the back of the head, I was yelled at. Police were coming in and out of the room telling me that I was a liar,” she said. “It was chaos. It was utter chaos.”

Knox trial, conviction and acquittal was met with a worldwide media frenzy, with Knox’s every move dissected by critics. And now, on the heels of the release a new Netflix documentary, the 29-year-old exoneree is hoping to resolve some of those unanswered questions surrounding the case.

Age 20 at the time, Knox had told investigators that she had spent the night with then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito – away from the Perugia apartment where Kercher was found sexually assaulted and fatally stabbed. But the two brought on suspicion when they were seen smiling and kissing outside of the murder scene just hours after the crime.

She told Nightline interrogators had made her doubt her own memories.

“The police told me that I had amnesia, and that I better remember the truth,” she said. “And so what they were forcing me to consider was that my memories that I had spent the night with Raffaele were wrong and that I needed to re-scramble my brain around in order to bring out the truth.”

Soon Knox told investigators she was there in the house and covering her ears to block out Kercher’s screams. The confession was a false memory.

“A lot of cases of someone who is wrongfully convicted include a false confession, where someone was put through coercive interrogation techniques that led them to break,” she explained.

Both Knox and Sollecito were convicted in 2009 after police claimed that DNA evidence linked them to the crime and the Italian prosecutor put forward claims that Kercher, 21, was killed during a kinky sex game gone wrong. Knox was sentenced to 26 years and Sollecito, 25 years. They served four years in prison before being released after their convictions were overturned.

Knox was fully exonerated by the Italian supreme court in 2015.

A drifter named Rudy Guede was also tied to Kercher’s murder. The man, who had a history of break-ins, was tried separately – his fingerprints and DNA having been found over the crime scene. He was convicted and sentenced to 16 years. He is still in prison today.

Looking back on the case, Knox said she understands how it it will forever be tied to it. “I am never going to be free of having had to go through that experience,” she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Why Amanda Knox, and the Prosecutor Who Tried Her for Murder, Agreed to Do Netflix Documentary

But she is now working to help highlight others who were wrongly convicted.

“There is no way I can go back to being the person who I was before all of this happened,” she said. “I’m forever marked, and not by other people but also marked by my experience. And the important thing moving forward is just acknowledging that, and acknowledging that I’m not the only one.”