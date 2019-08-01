Amanda Knox Was Legally Married Last Year — Months Before Planned Space-Themed Celebration

Image zoom Christopher Robinson and Amanda Knox Amanda Knox/Instagram

Amanda Knox and Christopher Robinson legally married last December, according to King County Superior Court records.

The records show that the couple obtained their marriage certificate on Dec. 7, 2018.

In an Aug. 1 statement, Knox and Robinson wrote that they got married to “simplify our taxes and insurance.”

“But we have not yet celebrated our wedding with our loved ones,” they wrote.

The couple plan to celebrate their space-themed wedding with friends and family in a ceremony on Feb. 29, 2020.

On the registry portion of their wedding website, the couple asked for donations to help put on “the best party ever.”

“Let’s face it, we don’t need any more stuff,” they wrote. “What we do need is help putting on the best party ever for our family and friends!”

“Instead of a traditional registry, we are asking for donations towards the cost of the wedding,” they wrote. “Whether you’re attending or not, all are welcome to donate to specific costs, or at a patron level.”

The registry also said that anyone who donates will receive a signed, limited edition copy of The Cardio Tesseract, the couple’s joint book of love poems.

In the open letter to the Italian media, the couple also addressed the backlash they received for asking for donations.

“We are paying for everything upfront ourselves,” they wrote. “And like many young couples today, we’ve replaced the traditional gift registry with a wedding fund. Thousands of people do this every year because traditional gift registries are outmoded — couples who already live together don’t need toasters and dishware.”

“We shared our wedding story on social media, but we did not advertise our registry or ask strangers to donate,” they wrote.

Knox, now 31, was an American student studying abroad in Perugia in 2007 when she was accused of brutally murdering roommate Meredith Kercher, 21, who was found half-naked with her throat cut in her bedroom.

Knox, who was 20 at the time of the killing, and her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were both convicted of the murder. Prosecutors alleged the crime had taken place during a sex game run amok, though hard evidence against the young couple was scant.

In 2011, Knox and Sollecito were freed after four years in prison after an appeals court acquitted them. However, the pair were convicted again in absentia in 2013 before being acquitted again in 2015.

Earlier this year, Knox returned to Italy, where she appeared as a guest speaker on a panel discussion on wrongful convictions organized by the Innocence Project.