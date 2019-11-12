Amanda Knox and Lorena Bobbitt have teamed up to share the stories behind their famous crime cases.

Over the weekend, Knox, 32, and Bobbitt — who now goes by Lorena Gallo — held a live show in Washington, D.C. for Knox’s podcast The Truth About Crime. Prior to the show, the two women conducted an interview with Fox 5 and talked about the similarities that they share.

While an American student studying abroad in Perugia, Italy, in 2007, Knox was convicted of murdering her roommate Meredith Kercher. She spent four years in prison before her conviction was overturned.

Bobbitt, now 49, was tried in 1993 for cutting off her husband John’s penis and throwing it out her car window. During the trial, Bobbitt claimed that her husband had raped and beaten her on multiple occasions.

John was tried and acquitted of rape, while she was acquitted by reason of temporary insanity.

“Lorena and I have a lot in common, we are going to be getting into that when we speak,” Knox told Fox 5, though noted she never committed a crime. “The thing that resonates most with me when we both spoke to each other over the phone was how this is a historic moment in the history of shamed and vilified women.”

“You don’t see shamed and vilified women coming forward and supporting each other,” she added. “And calling into account all those forces that are turning us into characters that are in morality plays and exploiting our trauma for the sake of profit and entertainment.”

Bobbitt said that she expects people to be surprised by her and Knox coming together to openly discuss their infamous cases.

“Our narratives — thanks to documentaries — we have basically reclaimed our narratives,” Bobbitt said. “Now people know the stories and the truth about what happened. It is very important for us to get the message across.”

“I think people expect, like, us to crawl under a rock of shame and die,” added Knox. “We are showing that not only are we the characters you thought we were, but we have a right.”

“We are human beings,” said Bobbitt. “Just like you, just like people sitting watching television. We are human, we are women and we can support each other.”

Both women told the outlet they also feel that they haven’t been treated fairly when it comes to the court of public opinion.

“I think true crime does have this problem. There is a sense of entitlement to people’s trauma and a kind of gleeful armchair detective work that doesn’t come with the gravitas of the situation. These are experiences from real people’s lives,” Knox said to Fox 5.

And as for what Bobbitt wants the public to know about her now? “Basically that I am who I am,” she said.

“I am a mother, advocate, activist. It was something tragic coming from domestic abuse and sexual assault. I was acquitted from temporary insanity based on the abuse my husband afflicted on me. I basically want them to know me as who I am. I am Lorena. I help my communities and children and survivors of domestic violence. I have dedicated my life to helping others,” Bobbitt said.

The day before their joint speaking engagement, Knox shared an Instagram photo of the two women together.

“Had breakfast with the lovely @lorenagallo15 this morning,” she wrote. “We are so excited to bring our stories to the stage tomorrow. If you can’t make it to the live show in D.C., subscribe to my podcast #thetruthabouttruecrime & stay tuned for this special bonus episode!”