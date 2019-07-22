Amanda Knox Asks For Donations to Crowd-Fund Wedding: 'Best Party Ever'

Image zoom Amanda Knox and fiancé Christopher Robinson Amanda Knox/Instagram

Amanda Knox is getting married — and is asking people on her wedding website to chip in for the “best party ever.”

“Let’s face it, we don’t need any more stuff,” she and fiancé Christopher Robinson wrote on her wedding registry portion of the site. “What we do need is help putting on the best party ever for our family and friends!”

“Instead of a traditional registry, we are asking for donations towards the cost of the wedding,” they write. “Whether you’re attending or not, all are welcome to donate to specific costs, or at a patron level.” The registry also says that everyone who donates will receive a signed, limited edition copy of The Cardio Tesseract, the couple’s joint book of love poems.

Knox, now 31, was an American student studying abroad in Perugia in 2007 when she was accused of brutally murdering roommate Meredith Kercher, 21, who was found half-naked with her throat cut in her bedroom.

Knox, who was 20 at the time of the killing, and her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were both convicted of the murder. Prosecutors alleged the crime had taken place during a sex game run amok, though hard evidence against the young couple was scant.

In 2011, Knox and Sollecito were freed after four years in prison after an appeals court acquitted them. However, the pair were convicted again in absentia in 2013 before being acquitted again in 2015.

Earlier this year, Knox returned to Italy. She appeared as a guest speaker on a panel discussion on wrongful convictions organized by the Innocence Project.

“We weren’t expecting to be planning a wedding and Amanda’s first ever return trip to Italy at the same time,” the couple wrote. “But when the Italy Innocence Project invited Amanda to speak at their inaugural wrongful convictions event, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity.”

“With scant time to plan, and no financial backing, we had to spend our wedding funds on this challenging and important journey,” the couple continued. “It was well worth it. Amanda reached some hearts, and healed a bit of her own.”

On her Instagram, Knox also asked her 54,400 followers for advice in planning her special day.

“We’re still figuring out our crazy costumes, sets, props, and food,” she wrote. “Fashonistas? Prop wizards? Chefs? Got any advice? I’m all ears.”