Amanda Knox, Four Years After Acquittal: Her Life Today

In November 2018, Knox and her longtime boyfriend Christopher Robinson get engaged. Knox continues to build a career as a writer, and in 2018 she launches a web series called The Scarlet Letter Reports, on which she interviews high-profile women who are victims of harassment, exploitation, and public shaming. She also launches a podcast called The Truth About True Crime.

In March 2019, Knox appears at the Death Becomes Us true crime festival in New York, where, during a panel discussion, she mentions her hope to return to Italy one day. This is a sentiment she previously shared in a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, in which she explained, “Perugia is probably the least welcome place for me in the entire world. And that’s scary … But the only way that I’m going to come full circle is by physically, literally, coming full circle.”