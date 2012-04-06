Amanda Bynes Arrested for DUI

After colliding with a police car early Friday morning, Amanda Bynes was arrested for driving under influence, police confirm to PEOPLE.

According to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department, at 3 a.m. on Friday, “a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy in a marked black and white radio car, was stopped at the intersection of … Robertson Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard preparing to turn right onto Santa Monica Boulevard when a black BMW driven by actress Amanda Bynes attempted to pass the right of the radio car, colliding with the right rear quarter panel of the radio car.”

“There was minor paint transfer damage to both vehicles,” the police statement continues. “Amanda Bynes was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence and booked at West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station.”

According to GossipCop (who first broke the story) Bynes, who celebrated her 26th birthday on April 3, was still in custody on Friday morning with bail reportedly set at $5,000.

A month before, GossipCop reports, Bynes was pulled over by police in L.A. for talking on her cell phone while driving, and then sped away.

A rep for Bynes did not respond to requests for comment.

