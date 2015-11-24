Suspect Allegedly Stood Over Pastor's Pregnant Wife and 'Watched Her Bleed' After Shooting Her in the Head: Affidavit

A probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE states that 18-year-old Larry Jo Taylor, Jr. – one of the two men charged with killing Amanda Blackburn, the pregnant wife of an Indianapolis pastor – allegedly stood over his victim after he shot her in the head and “watched her bleed.”

The affidavit further states that Taylor used his gun to strike the 28-year-old mother in the mouth during the Nov. 10 home invasion. In fact, the blow was so powerful, it allegedly knocked one of the teeth from her jaw.

Taylor was formally charged with Blackburn’s murder on Monday along with an accomplice, 21-year-old Jalen Watson.

Larry Jo Taylor, Jr. and Jalen Watson Courtesy Indianapolis Police Department

According to the affidavit, Taylor and Watson entered the Blackburn home through the front door, which was unlocked. Once inside, “Taylor stated [Amanda Blackburn] charged at him and he shot her somewhere in the upper body.”

Taylor fired his gun because he didn’t want Blackburn scratching him, reads the affidavit.

In describing the crime, Taylor also allegedly told his accomplices and associates that he “leaned over her body and shot her in the back of the head. He leaned further, looked at her face, and watched her bleed.”

Blackburn was shot three times, the affidavit claims: in the head, upper back and left arm.

Amanda’s husband, pastor Davey Blackburn, returned from the gym to find her on the living room floor, face down in a pool of her own blood. Blackburn was found naked, with her underwear bunched up and left at her side, the affidavit reads.

Police say it is unclear if Blackburn was sexually assaulted during the attack. No such charges have been filed against Taylor or Watson.

A preliminary hearing for Taylor is set for mid-January, according to court records.

Blackburn died the day after the attack, when she was removed from life support.

Taylor was arrested Sunday night and is being held at Marion County Jail, where Watson is also in custody.

On Tuesday morning, a Marion County judge entered not guilty pleas for Taylor and Watson, multiple outlets report.