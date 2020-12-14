Ky. Mom's Boyfriend Bought Ring for Her the Day She Was Found Dead — and Now He's Accused of Murder

A family in Kentucky is mourning a 22-year-old mother after they say she was "murdered in cold blood" at her home last week.

On Dec. 6, the body of Alyssa Murray was found in her Kenton County apartment. She had been fatally shot, according to a Villa Hills Police Department news release.

"She was everything and more that you could have asked for in a daughter and the best mother to her son," Alyssa's mother, Michelle, wrote on a GoFundMe page. "She was so proud of herself for finally being able to stand on her two feet with her own apartment and new car that she acquired by herself."

One week later, Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders charged 23-year-old Moustapha Ka with second-degree manslaughter on Sunday.

At first, Villa Hills police believed the young mother had killed herself. However, when a medical examiner arrived on the scene the theory was quickly eliminated, according to the prosecutor, as reported by WXIX. On Monday, Sanders revealed Ka and Murray had been dating.

"So far, there is nothing to suggest the couple wasn't getting along," Sanders said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "Detectives even discovered their suspect purchased an engagement or promise ring for the victim earlier in the day and had hidden it with the intention of giving it to her at Christmas."

Ka turned himself in to the Kenton County Police Department on Sunday, after being at large for a week, according to police.

In addition to manslaughter, Ka has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He is currently behind bars in the Kenton County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond.