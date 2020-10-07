Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son, Byradon Ponder, were killed in June 2019

Ark. Mom and Son, 4, Were Killed in Home Last Year — and Cops Track Down Fugitive Ex in California

An Arkansas man wanted in connection with the 2019 deaths of his girlfriend and her 4-year-old son has been captured in California.

Jory Worthen is being held in the Los Angeles County jail and faces two counts of capital murder in the deaths of his 20-year-old girlfriend Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son Byradon Ponder in June 2019.

Worthen had been wanted since the mother and son were found dead in their Camden, Ark., home. On Tuesday, Camden Police Chief Boyd Woody revealed that Worthen had been living in motels in Burbank, Calif., allegedly using a stolen identities for five months.

While investigators received tips that the 25-year-old was possibly in Florida or Georgia, the discovery of Cannon's 2007 white Honda Accord in Washington state led them to focus on the West Coast.

Woody said there had been speculation that Worthen had killed himself, but investigators did not stop the search.

"We just never wanted to give up until we had him physically," Woody said.

Worthen was arrested Monday after leading U.S. Marshals on a foot chase. He remains behind bars as he awaits extradition to Arkansas.

His arrest brings an end to the long search that included an arrest in July 2019 of an Arkansas man, Montez Charles-Xavier Woods, who was accused of aiding Worthen in evading authorities for $400, KATV reports. In January, Woods was sentenced to 60 months of probation after pleading guilty to hindering apprehension or prosecution.

According to Woody, Worthen was not working and it remains unknown how he supported himself financially.