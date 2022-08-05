Police Were Stumped About 22-Year-Old's Brutal Murder. Then They Learned Her Boss Owed Her Money

Allyzibeth Lamont's body was found in a shallow grave on Halloween in 2019, just days after she was last seen at the deli where she worked

By KC Baker
Published on August 5, 2022 10:35 AM
Allyzibeth Ann Lamont
Allyzibeth Ann Lamont. Photo: Facebook

Allyzibeth Lamont was a familiar face in the Local 9 Deli in Upstate New York, an employee who greeted customers with a smile and was happy to help with their sandwich and drink orders.

In October 2019, regulars at the popular sandwich shop were surprised to learn that the 22-year-old they looked forward to seeing at the Johnstown deli had gone missing.

She was last seen on Townsend Ave. in Johnstown — the same street as the deli — on Oct. 28, 2019, at about 5 p.m., police said at the time.

Authorities searched the small town for any sign of her, but no one said they had seen her, which was uncharacteristic of her.

Days later, on Halloween, her body was found in a shallow grave, 35 miles away, off of a highway exit in Malta.

The chilling case is the subject of Monday's episode of People Magazine Investigates, titled "Gone in the Night," which airs at 9 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery and also streams on discovery+. (An exclusive clip is shown below.)

The episode details how detectives carefully gathered clues to find out who killed the young woman.

Soon after Lamont vanished, detectives headed to the deli "to speak to the manager, because from what we gathered, that was where Ally was last seen," Gloversville Police Department Det. Jillian Faville says in the episode.

"There was actually a sign on the door that said 'Under Renovations.' However it was still open for business," Gloversville Police Department Det. Sgt. Lucas Nellis says in the episode.

"This was kind of strange," Nellis says.

The detectives circled back to the dumpsters behind the deli, where they met two employees, including deli manager James Duffy's girlfriend.

"We were just trying to figure out what happened with Ally leaving the evening of the 28th," Faville says.

The girlfriend said she wasn't there at the time but that her boyfriend closed the deli that night.

"At that point in time, we were looking to speak with Duffy and we were advised he wouldn't be in until 10 a.m. that next morning, Oct. 30," Nellis said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The girlfriend gave them phone numbers for Duffy and deli owner, Georgios Kakavelos.

"I tried to call them both on their cell phones and I got no answer," Fayville says.

"Unanswered calls, coupled with people not answering the door and vague accounts, made the detectives think they are being kept in the dark," says PEOPLE Staff Writer Elaine Aradillas in the episode.

Detectives persisted, eventually learning that Kakavelos was upset with Lamont because she "was causing problems for him at the labor board" because he owed her money, Duffy said in a statement to investigators, according to The Daily Gazette.

Ultimately, they would learn the disturbing truth of what happened to Lamont.

See more on how detectives solved Allyzibeth Lamont's murder on People Magazine Investigates ("Gone in the Night"), airing Monday, Aug. 8., at 9 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery and also streaming on discovery+.

Related Articles
Sasha Krause
'People Magazine Investigates' : Who Killed Sunday School Teacher Sasha Krause?
Joy Hibbs
'People Magazine Investigates' Examines How Authorities Cracked 1991 Cold Case Murder of Pa. Mom
Joy Hibbs, Robert Atkins
'People Magazine Investigates' : Tracking Down the Man Who Allegedly Killed Mom of Two Joy Hibbs in 1991
KRISTIN DAVID, CHRISTINA WHITE, STEVEN PEARSALL, KRISTINA NELSON, BRANDY MILLER
'People Magazine Investigates' : Inside Decades-Old Disappearances of 5 People Along the Snake River
Snake River cover
5 People Vanished Along the Snake River Beginning in 1979: Will Police Finally Catch a Serial Killer?
timmy mcdonald
'People Magazine Investigates' Features Man's 24-Year Wrongful Prison Sentence: 'Never Thought It Could Happen'
Bruce and Debra Bennett and their two daughters Melissa and Vanessa
She Saw Her Family Murdered by a Hammer-Wielding Stranger When She Was 3. Now She's Speaking Out
Joy Hibbs, Robert Atkins
Arrest Made in Beloved Mother's Cold Case Murder — and Prosecutor Credits 'People Magazine Investigates'
She Was 8 When a Man Kidnapped Her and Killed Family. Now Shasta Groene Shares How She Survived It All Courtesy Shasta Groene
A Child Survived a Serial Killer — and Now Tells Her Story on Season Premiere of 'People Magazine Investigates'
jalia marrero
N.Y. Teen Who Witnessed Her Father's Murder Is Found in Shallow Grave Weeks Later
'I Need You to Shoot Him': Girl, 11, Was Forced by Her Mom to Kill Abusive Stepfather
'I Need You to Shoot Him': Girl, 11, Was Forced by Her Mom to Kill Abusive Stepfather
Anesha “Duffy” Murnane
Alaska Woman Vanished in 2019, Suspect Is Charged with Murder After Tipster Says Man Has Her Watch
Allyzibeth A. Lamont
Sub Shop Owner Allegedly Had Employee Killed with Bat to Avoid Paying Back Wages He Owed
Marie Sue Snyder + Echo Butler
Pa. Mom Admits She and Her Partner Intentionally Starved Daughters to Death, Buried Them in Rural Backyard
Quinley Lamb, Brian Shackleford
Okla. Man Finds Sister Buried in Shallow Grave, Prompting Investigation That Turns Up 2 More Bodies
Las Vegas metropolitan police
Las Vegas Child Found Dead in Freezer After Sibling Hands Teacher a Note Asking to Send Help to Home