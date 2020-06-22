The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a property owner discovered the human remains while clearing brush on Saturday

Ore. Woman Vanished 6 Months Ago on Hike with Boyfriend, and Her Remains Have Likely Been Found

Oregon authorities suspect that human remains recently found on a rural property are those of Allyson Watterson, a missing 20-year-old woman who disappeared six months ago while on a hike with her boyfriend.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a property owner discovered the human remains while clearing brush Saturday around 5 p.m. in unincorporated North Plains.

“We are not confirming it is her but the indications and the signs we have lead us to believe it is likely Ms. Watterson,” Washington County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Danny DiPietro tells PEOPLE.

“The property owner was out doing some work and located a shoe, and then close to the shoe they actually found the body,” he says.

DiPietro says the remains were “relatively close” to where Watterson had gone missing in December 2019. They were found in thick blueberry brush.

It is too early to determine cause of death or whether foul play is involved, says DiPietro.

“We are looking into it and it will take some time to determine it,” he says.

Watterson was last seen with her boyfriend, 21-year-old Benjamin Garland, by a homeowner, who spotted the couple around on Dec. 22 in the area — the day before she disappeared.

Garland claimed they became separated while hiking near North Plains.

“We know they were in the area,” Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brian van Kleef told PEOPLE at the time.

“Where they were going and what they were doing is what we are still trying to figure out.”

However, police suspected they were not in the area to hike.

“We never really found evidence that was really going on,” van Kleef said. “There are no real trails out there to go walking on and that is why the whole hiking story doesn’t seem correct. What they were actually doing is still a mystery at this point.”

Garland was found on Dec. 23, asleep in another homeowner’s truck.

“The neighbor whose truck he was found sleeping in gave him a ride back to where he lived,” van Kleef said.

Garland and his father then went out looking for Watterson and when they couldn’t find her, Garland’s father reported her missing, about 30 hours after she disappeared.

Police said they did find a stolen truck near where Garland was found.

“There is a stolen truck that we found near where we located him Monday, but we don’t know if it is the vehicle they drove out there in or not,” van Kleef said. “It was off the road. We don’t know if she was in the truck.”

Garland was later arrested on unrelated charges that included theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. He was convicted and received a three-year prison sentence in April, the Oregonian reports.