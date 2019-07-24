Dad of Mississippi Student Accused of Killing Classmate Says, 'I Know My Son Is Innocent'

Image zoom Brandon Theesfeld (left) and Ally Kostial Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle via AP; Facebook

The father of the man accused of killing 21-year-old University of Mississippi student Alexandria “Ally” Kostial is asking the public to reserve judgement as the legal process plays out.

In a statement to WMC-TV, Brandon Theesfeld’s father, Daniel, said his son is not a killer.

“I know my son is innocent,” reads the statement. “And I have reasons to believe that I can’t share anything now. But I would ask everybody to please give him the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise.”

Theesfeld, 22, was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with murder in Kostial’s shooting death.

Theesfeld, a Texas native, was one of Kostial’s classmates at the School of Business Administration at the University of Mississippi, school officials confirmed.

RELATED: U. Mississippi Student Is Found Dead 30 Miles from Campus — and Foul Play Is ‘Apparent’

Kostial’s remains were recovered from Harmontown, Mississippi, by officers on routine patrol.

Kostial, from St. Louis, Missouri, was shot eight times, according to investigators.

According to police, Kostial was last seen Friday evening, stopping at the door of a bar but not entering the establishment.

Image zoom Ally Kostial Facebook

Theesfeld was arrested by Memphis Police in a joint operation with Mississippi law enforcement officials.

He is being held without bond and has yet to enter a plea to murder charge he faces.

RELATED: Fellow Student Accused of Killing University of Mississippi Undergrad, Who Was Shot 8 Times

Theesfeld’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

He has been suspended from the university since the allegations against him were made public.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Ole Miss’ Interim Chancellor Larry Sparks said in a statement that “these events remind us of the importance of leaning on each other in the wake of an event that we cannot understand.”

The school is providing on-campus counseling for students and faculty who need it.

Sparks added that the death of Ally Kostial “shocks the conscience, causes pain and sorrow, but does not define our campus community. We must draw strength from what brings us together as a community, even as we grieve this unspeakable loss.”