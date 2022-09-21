Killing of LSU Student Allison Rice Appears to Be 'Isolated and Random Act': Police

According to police, 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot to death inside her car while waiting at a Baton Rouge, La., train crossing at about 2:20 a.m. on Friday

By Steve Helling
Published on September 21, 2022 01:29 PM
Allison Rice
Allison Rice. Photo: dignity memorial

Authorities say that last week's fatal shooting of an LSU student appears to have been a random attack.

A Baton Rouge police spokesperson told WBRZ that officers have found no evidence that Allison Rice was specifically targeted by her attacker. District Attorney Hillar Moore told the station that the shooting seemed to be an "isolated and random act."

Rice, a 21-year-old senior marketing major from Geismar, was shot multiple times early Friday morning while sitting in the driver's seat of her vehicle. Witnesses told WWLTV that Rice was making a U-turn at the tracks. She died at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and police have not released information on a possible suspect.

Multiple federal agencies are assisting with the investigation, including the FBI, ATF and DEA. Authorities are asking witnesses to come forward with any information about the case.

Audio from surveillance cameras captured the sound of about a dozen gunshots at the scene. It's unclear if police have actual visual footage of the shooting, WBRZ reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Allison Rice Shooting. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1474444059593301&set=a.440217933015924
Allison Rice/Facebook

Investigators "are working their tails off trying to get info they can," District Attorney Moore told the station. "There are also rumors as phones are ringing off the hook. People saying what they think happened. I caution people not to go there."

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome shared a statement last Friday following the news of Rice's shooting, calling the violence "completely unacceptable" and confirming that the Baton Rouge Police Department is now "thoroughly investigating to bring the perpetrator to justice."

Susie Rice Granier, Rice's aunt, told The Advocate that her niece was a "free spirit," and would often dance and sing. "The loss of a child, you can never get over that," Granier said. "The holidays are coming up. It's going to be sad. It's going to be really sad."

Rice's former employer, The Shed on Burbank Drive, is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to her killer's arrest and conviction.

Related Articles
Allison Rice Shooting. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1474444059593301&set=a.440217933015924
Louisiana State University Student Shot and Killed in Car in Baton Rouge
Allison Rice
Cross Placed at Memorial of Slain LSU Student Allison Rice Is Stolen, Still No Arrest in Shooting
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock (13069803a) Washington Metro Police Lt. Jesse Porter speaks to the media, Dec. 11, 2013, in Washington. Porter, 58, and retired, was working for a private contractor providing training for a group of library police officers on how to use expandable batons when he discharged a single shot from his firearm, the Metropolitan Police Department said . The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday inside a training room at the District of Columbia public library in the city's Anacostia neighborhood Library Officer Shooting, Washington, United States - 11 Dec 2013
Retired Police Officer Allegedly Shoots Woman Dead During Training Exercise at D.C. Library
James Howard Jackson
Suspect Who Was Mistakenly Freed in Lady Gaga's Dog Theft Case Has Been Recaptured
Karen baker killed at atm. photo by https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=711779723218819&set=pcb.711783673218424. Cortney L Eckhoff.
Mother of 4 Shot and Killed During ATM Robbery in N.C.: She 'Was One in a Million,' Son Says
California Highway Patrol
Mom Arrested After Daughter, 7, Falls Out of Car Window and Is Fatally Run Over on Calif. Freeway
Daniel Enriquez, Andrew Abdullah
Suspect in Unprovoked N.Y.C. Subway Shooting Arrested Following Fatal Weekend Attack
https://www.gofundme.com/f/leevi-maseuli Leevi Maseuli
Dad Shot and Killed in Front of 7-Year-Old Son as They Sat in Car on Father's Day: 'Heinous Crime'
Kimberly Ortiz Zayas and Tiara Rodriguez-Diaz best friends killed in Pennsylvania.
Penn. Dad Faces Triple-Murder Charge In Connection with Killings of Girlfriend and Her Pregnant Friend
Desmond Saine
Army Soldier Arrested for Allegedly Raping Louisiana State University Student in Her Dorm Room
Matthew Reese Mire
Man Accused of Multi-Parish Shooting Spree in Louisiana That Left His Half-Sister and State Trooper Dead
El Dorado high school
High Schooler Allegedly Punched, Strangled Teacher Unconscious Because He Was Angry About His Grade
Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building on the St. Francis Hospital campus Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
Shooting at Tulsa Hospital Leaves at Least 4 People Dead After Gunman Opens Fire in Medical Building
Frank James
NYPD Identifies Person of Interest in Brooklyn Subway Shooting
Tamara Cornelius
Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect
Brooklyn subway shooting
'This Person Is Dangerous': What We Know About Brooklyn Subway Shooter, Who Remains at Large