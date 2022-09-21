Killing of LSU Student Allison Rice Appears to Be 'Isolated and Random Act': Police

Authorities say that last week's fatal shooting of an LSU student appears to have been a random attack.

A Baton Rouge police spokesperson told WBRZ that officers have found no evidence that Allison Rice was specifically targeted by her attacker. District Attorney Hillar Moore told the station that the shooting seemed to be an "isolated and random act."

Rice, a 21-year-old senior marketing major from Geismar, was shot multiple times early Friday morning while sitting in the driver's seat of her vehicle. Witnesses told WWLTV that Rice was making a U-turn at the tracks. She died at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and police have not released information on a possible suspect.

Multiple federal agencies are assisting with the investigation, including the FBI, ATF and DEA. Authorities are asking witnesses to come forward with any information about the case.

Audio from surveillance cameras captured the sound of about a dozen gunshots at the scene. It's unclear if police have actual visual footage of the shooting, WBRZ reports.

Investigators "are working their tails off trying to get info they can," District Attorney Moore told the station. "There are also rumors as phones are ringing off the hook. People saying what they think happened. I caution people not to go there."

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome shared a statement last Friday following the news of Rice's shooting, calling the violence "completely unacceptable" and confirming that the Baton Rouge Police Department is now "thoroughly investigating to bring the perpetrator to justice."

Susie Rice Granier, Rice's aunt, told The Advocate that her niece was a "free spirit," and would often dance and sing. "The loss of a child, you can never get over that," Granier said. "The holidays are coming up. It's going to be sad. It's going to be really sad."

Rice's former employer, The Shed on Burbank Drive, is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to her killer's arrest and conviction.