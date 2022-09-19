Cross Placed at Memorial of Slain LSU Student Allison Rice Is Stolen, Still No Arrest in Shooting

A cross adorned with the face of slain Louisiana State University student Allison Rice has been stolen from the site of her memorial, according to her family.

According to police, Rice, 21, was shot to death inside her car while waiting at a Baton Rouge, La., train crossing at about 2:20 a.m. on Friday.

The marketing major's loved ones put together a makeshift memorial at the site of the shooting, and the crucifix was a part of the memorial.

"This beautiful cross was stolen today," Rice's aunt Susie Rice Granier wrote in a Facebook post, which showed the custom-made cross.

Speaking with Fox News Sunday, a grieving Granier remembered her niece's vivacious spirit and loving nature.

"She was always smiling and happy," Granier recalled. "I just picture her walking into her dad's house and saying, 'Hey everybody!' and hugging and kissing everyone, smiling. She was just a bubbly person… Never met a stranger."

Rice's bullet-ridden vehicle was discovered near a popular social space called Electric Depot in Baton Rouge, PEOPLE previously reported.

A Baton Rouge Police Department news release confirms the LSU senior was "shot multiple times while sitting in the driver seat of her vehicle. Rice died at the scene."

The investigation so far has revealed Rice was attempting a U-turn at the tracks when she was shot to death by an unknown assailant, according to police, who have not yet released a motive in the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and police have not released information on a possible suspect.

Rice will be laid to rest Wednesday in Prairieville, La., her obituary reads.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.