Allison Mack, the former star on the television show Smallville currently under house arrest on sex trafficking charges, has asked the court for leniency so she can work, attend religious services and go to school.

PEOPLE obtained a copy of a letter submitted to the court on Tuesday by attorneys for the 36-year-old Mack, who is charged in her role in the controversial self-help group Nxivm.

Mack has been living at her parents’ California home since late April, when she was arrested on sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy charges. She posted $5 million bail and was fitted with an ankle monitor.

Nxivm co-founder Keith Raniere, 57, also faces sex crimes charges. Both Raniere and Mack maintain their innocence and have entered not guilty pleas.

The terms of Mack’s house arrest dictate that she is only allowed to leave her parents’ home for visits with her attorneys and court hearings.

“While the instant charges have deprived her of pursuing her acting career, Ms. Mack nevertheless is interested in contributing to society,” the letter to U.S. Circuit Judge Nicholas Garaufis reads.

“These activities not only will allow Ms. Mack to use her time productively while awaiting trial, but will also assist with her reintegration into society if she is vindicated of the charges or even in the unlikely event that she is convicted after trial.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York alleges that Mack was an integral member of Nxivm, which some former members have described as a cult.

Prosecutors allege Mack was just below Raniere in a secret society within the group called “DOS” — which according to prosecutors is “an acronym standing for a Latin phrase that loosely translates to ‘Lord/Master of the Obedient Female Companions.'”

Mack allegedly had “slaves” beneath her, and either “directly or implicitly required” at least two women “to engage in sexual activity with Raniere.”

According to the allegations, “Mack received financial and other benefits from Raniere” for arranging these liaisons.

Prosecutors allege that women were forced to turn over “collateral” — identified as potentially-damaging personal information or materials, such as nude photographs, with which they were later blackmailed.

A cauterizing pen was used to brand Raniere’s initials onto the pelvic region of women, according to prosecutors.

Raniere was arrested in March at a $10,000-per-week villa in Mexico. Mack was detained at her home in Brooklyn, New York, the following month.

Raniere is being held without bail. A trial date for both has been set for Oct. 1, 2018, and their attorneys have not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Both face 15 years if convicted.

Clare Bronfman, the heiress to the Seagram liquor fortune, also faces charges stemming from her alleged connection to the group. She also has entered not guilty pleas and her lawyer has not responded to interview requests.

Nxivm suspended operations earlier this year amid news of the various arrests.

PEOPLE’s emails to Mack have not been returned.