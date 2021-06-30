Actress Allison Mack Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Role in Nxivm Sex Cult

More than two years after pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering charges, Allison Mack — the disgraced Smallville actress who would become a prominent leader within Nxivm, the dismantled, Keith Raniere-led self-help group some have characterized as a cult — was sentenced this morning to 3 years in federal prison, PEOPLE learns.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York announced the sentence, which also includes a $20,000 fine.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mack, 38, faced a maximum of 40 years behind bars before stepping into the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn for her 11 a.m. sentencing, though federal sentencing guidelines recommended a lower punishment of 14 to 17 1/2 years.

But in a recent sentencing memorandum, prosecutors wrote to request Mack receive a lesser sentence than the guidelines call for, noting that she "provided substantial assistance to the government" in its prosecution of her co-defendants.

Mack had been free and living with her parents since April 8, 2019.

On Saturday, ahead of the sentencing, Mack released a statement apologizing to everyone who was harmed by her involvement with Nxivm, calling it her "biggest mistake and regret" and committing to spending the rest of her life "working to make amends and become a more compassionate woman."

"I am sorry to those of you that I brought into Nxivm. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man. I am sorry that I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly," Mack wrote in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "I do not take lightly the responsibility I have in the lives of those I love and I feel a heavy weight of guilt for having misused your trust, leading you down a negative path."

Mack's apology letter was accompanied by a sentencing request from her attorneys, who asked that the actress receive no jail time, citing her guilty plea, cooperation with the government and public denouncement of Raniere as evidence that she recognized her "grievous wrongs" and needed no further punishment.

Authorities first arrested Mack on April 20, 2018, accusing her of recruiting sex slaves for Raniere, who co-founded the controversial self-help group Nxivm and its subgroup, DOS — described as an all-female secret society in which women allegedly were forced to be sexually subservient to Raniere.

allison-mack-keith-raniere.jpg Allison Mack, Keith Raniere

The actress — best known for her years-long role as young Superman's friend, Chloe Sullivan, on The WB's Smallville — was among six people accused of sex trafficking, forced labor, racketeering, wire fraud and other charges for their roles in Nxivm, which operated out of Albany but suspended operations in 2018.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Federal investigators said Mack brought women into DOS, which was purported to be a female mentorship group to address members' weaknesses.

Instead, authorities alleged, it was a group created by Raniere that took advantage of women sexually.

Many of those members had their pubic regions branded with Raniere's initials.

Allison Mack Allison Mack | Credit: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In October 2020, the 60-year-old Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison following his conviction on federal sex crimes and other charges.

Mack's sentencing represents a significant milestone in the Nxivm case, which first gained public attention back in 2012 with a report in the Times Union.