Allison Mack Reports Early to Prison, Starts 3-Year Sentence for Role in Nxivm Sex Cult

Disgraced Smallville actress Allison Mack is behind the bars of a federal prison cell this morning, where she has begun serving her 3-year sentence for racketeering and conspiracy — crimes stemming from the instrumental role she played in the Nxivm sex cult.

Online records confirm that Mack, 39, has been in the custody of the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., since Monday.

Mack was initially expected to report to the prison on Sept. 29.

The prison is the same one at which Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman served their sentences in the college admissions scandal.

Mack, a prominent leader within Nxivm, the dismantled, Keith Raniere-led self-help group some have characterized as a cult, was sentenced in June to 3 years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York announced the sentence, which also includes a $20,000 fine.

Mack had faced a maximum of 40 years behind bars before stepping into the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn for her 11 a.m. sentencing, though federal sentencing guidelines recommended a lower punishment of 14 to 17 1/2 years.

Mack had been free and living with her parents since April 8, 2019.

She said in a written apology, issued prior to her sentencing, that participating in Nxivm was the "biggest mistake and regret" of her life.

Authorities first arrested Mack on April 20, 2018, accusing her of recruiting sex slaves for Raniere, who co-founded the controversial self-help group Nxivm and its subgroup, DOS — described as an all-female secret society in which women allegedly were forced to be sexually subservient to Raniere.

The actress — best known for her years-long role as young Superman's friend, Chloe Sullivan, on The WB's Smallville — was among six people accused of sex trafficking, forced labor, racketeering, wire fraud and other charges for their roles in Nxivm, which operated out of Albany but suspended operations in 2018.

Federal investigators said Mack brought women into DOS, which was purported to be a female mentorship group to address members' weaknesses.

Instead, authorities alleged, it was a group created by Raniere that took advantage of women sexually.

Many of those members had their pubic regions branded with Raniere's initials.

In October 2020, the 60-year-old Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison following his conviction on federal sex crimes and other charges.

Mack's sentencing represents a significant milestone in the Nxivm case, which first gained public attention back in 2012 with a report in the Times Union.

The group would soon become the subject of scrutiny, both from law enforcement and journalists — scrutiny that was amplified by the efforts of Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg, whose own daughter, India, became deeply involved with the cult for several years.