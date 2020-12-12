Allison Mack Files for Divorce from Battlestar Galactica's Nicki Clyne: Report

The two actresses tied the knot in February 2017

Smallville’s Allison Mack — who pled guilty last year to racketeering charges and apologized for her involvement with the controversial, cult-like self-help group Nxivm — has reportedly filed for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne.

Mack, 38, filed for divorce from the Battlestar Galactica actress, 37, in Orange County, California on Friday, according to TMZ.

The pair tied the knot in 2017, federal prosecutors said in court transcripts previously obtained by PEOPLE. At the time, Nxivm’s one-time publicist told PEOPLE the union was at the behest of Nxivm co-founder Keith Raniere.

Journalist and blogger Frank Parlato, who was the first person to report about the alleged branding of female members, previously told PEOPLE that Mack and Clyne were married in February 2017.

Mack pled guilty to one count of racketeering and one count of racketeering conspiracy in April 2019.

Prosecutors had accused her of recruiting sex slaves for Raniere and its subgroup, DOS, described as an all-female secret society of “masters” and “slaves” in which women allegedly were forced to be sexually subservient to Raniere.

Image zoom Allison Mack | Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty

Best known for her years-long role as a young Superman’s friend, Chloe Sullivan, on The WB’s Smallville, Mack was charged in 2018 with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy. She initially pleaded not guilty.

Mack faces 15 years to life in prison, although a date has not been set for her sentencing.

Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison in October.

The sentencing came two years after authorities took him into custody in Mexico. Raniere was found guilty of federal sex trafficking, extortion, obstruction, and racketeering charges back in June 2019.

Nxivm and the criminal cases of Raniere and Mack have served as the focus of two new documentary series: HBO's The Vow (already renewed for a second season) and the Starz series Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult.