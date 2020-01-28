The backpack was taken from the lobby of a Philadelphia hotel

Allen Iverson, at left, and suspect in theft of his backpack Michael Bezjian/Getty; Philadelphia Police Department

A suspect who allegedly walked off with a backpack containing about $500,000 worth of jewelry belonging to former NBA superstar Allen Iverson is wanted by Philadelphia police.

The former player for the city’s 76ers franchise was apparently at the Sofitel Hotel on Monday morning when the unidentified suspect was able to steal the backpack from the hotel’s lobby, police said.

It was unknown whether the suspect knew about the contents of the backpack, or what Iverson was doing at the hotel at the time of the theft.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The call reporting the incident came about 10:30 a.m., according to a news release from police.

Authorities shared an image of the suspect taken from surveillance video, and described him as approximately 20 years old, standing about 6 feet tall with thin build, and last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, red shirt, dark pants and black-and-white sneakers.

Iverson, 44, was an 11-time NBA All-Star who was voted as the league’s rookie of the year in 1997, and later its most valuable player in 2001. He retired from the NBA during the 2009-10 season after stints with the 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or email tips@phillypolice.com.