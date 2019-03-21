Allegedly Shot By Wife, School-Principal Husband and 'Pillar of Community' Now on Life Support

A California woman was charged Wednesday with the attempted murder of her husband, a principal of adult education, PEOPLE confirms.

In addition, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office included the enhancement that the victim, Paul Shatswell, suffered great bodily injury causing brain injury and paralysis in the shooting, allegedly by his wife, 39-year-old Maria Vides.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shatswell, 45, was shot with a handgun at the couple’s Pittsburgh home on Barrie Drive on March 16 and is not expected to survive, according to the San Jose Mercury News. He is now in critical condition and on life support, according to ABC7 and the East Bay Times.

Police said it appeared Shatswell and Vides were involved in a domestic altercation before the shooting.

In a statement, Janet Schulze, superintendent of the Pittsburg Unified School District, said Shatswell’s “impact” was wide across the school district.

“Along with the shock and grief, there will be many memories of his love of music, friends, family, Pittsburg, and his passion for education,” she wrote.

Paul Shatswell Pittsburg Unified School District

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Schulze said Shatswell, the principal at the Pittsburg Adult Education Center, was raised in the area and his eight children either attended or are attending the district’s schools.

Shatswell’s friend Michael Bazinet told NBC that he had dinner plans with Shatswell and Vides the night before the shooting but they ended up not getting together.

“I came back at 7 in the morning and saw the crime scene tape,” he said. “I sped to the hospital, and it was more horrible than I imagined.”

Family friend Joshua Selph described Shatswell as “a pillar to the community.”

“He’s given back so much to the community as a reserve sheriff’s deputy, a principal and more,” he told the Mercury News. “He was really beloved in the community. He loved to teach and help give back. It’s really heart-wrenching.”

Vides’ former colleague Nicky Ballas said “Maria would give you the shirt off her back, her last dollar, be there for you in any situation, at any time,” she told the Mercury News. “She is the most selfless person I’ve ever known.”

She told the paper that Vides and Shatswell were “always laughing, loving and enjoying life together. They are the best of friends.”

Vides is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.