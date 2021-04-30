8 Men Charged After Alleged Hazing Incident at Bowling Green State University That Left Pledge Dead

Sophomore Stone Foltz died in March three days after attending an off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha event where he was allegedly forced to consume a large amount of alcohol

Eight men have been charged in connection to the death of Bowling Green State University sophomore Stone Foltz after a hazing incident resulted in his death.

Foltz, 20, died in March, three days after losing consciousness following an "alleged hazing activity involving alcohol consumption" at a Pi Kappa Alpha event, the university previously said. The event was organized by the fraternity, to which Foltz was pledging, and held off campus.

On Wednesday, eight men were charged in connection to the student's death: Jacob Krinn, 20; Daylen Dunson, 20; Canyon Caldwell, 21; Troy Henricksen, 23; Niall Sweeney, 21; Jarrett Prizel, 19; Aaron Lehane, 21; and Benjamin Boyers, 21, NBC News reported.

All of the men are students at Bowling Green except for Lehane, BuzzFeed News reported.

Krinn — who was Foltz's honorary big brother in the frat — was charged with felony first-degree manslaughter and reckless homicide in addition to charges of third-degree manslaughter and hazing, according to the outlet.

Dunson, Caldwell, Jenricksen, Sweeney and Prizel were charged with third-degree manslaughter and hazing.

Lehan faces charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing official business, NBC News reported. All eight men were charged with misdemeanors of hazing and failing to comply with underage alcohol laws, per the outlet.

Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson told NBC News that prosecutors "believe and allege that hazing was an integral part of this event." Dobson told the outlet that the new pledges at the Pi Kappa Alpha event had been given 750 ml of liquor and were forced to drink it all that night.

"It is alleged that Stone Foltz consumed all or nearly all of the contents of his bottle and then was taken home by several members, including his big brother Jacob Krinn," he said, adding that Foltz was left "alone" at his apartment.

The next morning, Foltz's roommates called 911, and he was taken to the hospital, where he later died, PEOPLE previously reported. Foltz's death was later ruled an accident by the coroner, and his blood alcohol level was 0.35, according to BuzzFeed News.

Dobson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Thursday.

Attorneys for Krinn, Dunson, Caldwell, Prizel, Sweeney, Lehane and Boyers could not immediately be identified by PEOPLE.

Henricksen's attorney Eric Long told NBC News that his client is not "criminally liable" for Foltz death, adding that it is a "clearly a tragic matter."

Dobson said that Boyers — whose only charges were hazing and failing to comply with underage alcohol laws misdemeanors — will likely have the charges against him dismissed, according to NBC News.

All eight men are reportedly scheduled to appear in court on May 19. It is not clear if they have entered pleas at this time.

"The fraternity supports a full investigation and holding those accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Pi Kappa Alpha said in a statement, The Daily Herald reported.