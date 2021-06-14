The child was returned unharmed to her mother

Alleged Carjacker Returns Toddler to Mom After Realizing Girl Was Inside Car He's Accused of Stealing

A Chicago man allegedly attempting to steal a car from a woman drove off with her toddler in the backseat before returning the little girl.

On Friday, a 26 year-old woman was delivering food when an unidentified man allegedly pulled her out of her 2010 Nissan SUV, according to a Chicago Police Department news release. The alleged carjacker then drove off without realizing the the woman's 3 year-old daughter was in the backseat.

After driving around the block, the man returned the child to her mother, unharmed. He then allegedly drove off before abandoning the car.