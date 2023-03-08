Stephen Smith: All About the Teen's Mysterious 2015 Death and Reopened Investigation After Murdaugh Murders

Stephen Smith's death has been considered mysterious since he was found dead in the middle of a rural South Carolina road in 2015 — and questions have only intensified since the 2021 murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, a mother-and-son from a prominent South Carolina family.

Smith, a 19-year-old nursing student from Hampton, South Carolina, was found dead in the early morning hours of July 8, 2015. He was discovered lying in the middle of a dark country road — 3 miles away from where his car had run out of gas — with deep gashes on his forehead, several local news outlets reported. Authorities initially thought Smith had been shot, but his death was later ruled a hit-and-run — a claim that his mother, Sandy Smith, disputes to this day.

"Sandy and I both believe that this was a murder," Smith family attorney Mike Hemlepp told PEOPLE in 2022. "Whoever did this to Stephen should go to prison."

Smith's case was initially investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol before going cold in 2016, according to FITSnews. In that investigation, the Murdaugh name — a powerful local family known for their longstanding law firm — was mentioned dozens of times as possibly being connected to Smith's death, FITSnews reported. However, no member of the Murdaugh family was ever questioned in Smith's death and no charges were ever filed.

But in June 2021, nearly six years after Smith was found dead, South Carolina's top law enforcement agency announced that they were opening an investigation into his death. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) revealed in a statement that the investigation was launched "based upon information gathered during the course of the double murder investigation of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh." However, SLED did not specify what information had led them to open the investigation.

"We've been waiting on this forever," Sandy Smith said at the time. "Stephen's always been put on the backburner. It's like nobody's looking for answers. Stephen's had no justice."

Since the investigation into Smith's death was announced, Alex Murdaugh — Maggie's husband and Paul's father — was found guilty of the shooting deaths of his wife and son. He was sentenced to two life sentences for the murders. Sandy Smith hopes to find similar justice for Stephen.

"I just want to know what really happened to my son," she told the Hampton County Guardian. "I am going to do whatever it takes to get justice for my son."

From crime scene details to the latest in the investigation, here is everything to know about Stephen Smith's mysterious death in 2015.

Smith was found dead on July 8, 2015

In the early morning hours of July 8, 2015, Smith was found dead in the middle of a dark Hampton County road. He had a 7.25-inch gash on the right side of his forehead, as well as a partially dislocated right shoulder and cuts and bruises on his right hand, according to FITSnews. His car was located 3 miles away, with the gas cap unscrewed and his wallet still inside.

According to the Hampton County Guardian, Smith was on his way home from a night class at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, where he was studying nursing, when his car ran out of gas on Highway 601. Authorities believe he then began walking home along Sandy Run Road, a claim his family disputes.

"Stephen never would have been walking in the middle of the roadway," the family told investigators, saying he was "skittish," per CNN.

Smith's mother Sandy later reiterated the same point to the Hampton County Guardian. "I just don't believe my son would have been walking in the middle of the road like that," she said.

Authorities initially thought Smith suffered a gunshot wound to the head

A detailed timeline of the events immediately following Smith's death done by FITSnews revealed that authorities initially believed Smith had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. South Carolina Highway Patrol officers stated that "there was a possible gunshot wound to the victim's head" and that the "death appeared to be a homicide."

Smith's case file stated that, at the scene of the incident, Hampton County Coroner Ernie Washington referred to Smith's head wound as a "gunshot wound," pointed to the bullet's entry point and referred to the death as a homicide. The deputy coroner present, Kelly Greene, also verbally affirmed that it was a homicide to the SCHP officers present.

However, a search for cartridge cases on the morning of Smith's death turned up empty, according to the case file. SHCP officers returned to the scene the following day, July 9, to hunt for any evidence within 100 yards of where Smith's body was found — but there was nothing. Smith's autopsy also found no bullet or fragments.

Smith's death was ruled a hit-and-run

Despite the initial belief that Smith's head injury was the result of a gunshot wound, his death was ruled a hit-and-run by Dr. Erin Presnell at the Medical University of South Carolina, according to FITSnews. The autopsy, which was conducted at 12:30 p.m. on July 8, 2015, found that Smith had died from blunt head trauma from a motor vehicle crash.

"In light of historical information and the autopsy findings, it is the opinion of the pathologist that the decedent died as the result of blunt head trauma sustained in a motor vehicle crash in which the decedent was a pedestrian struck by a vehicle," the autopsy read, according to FITSnews.

SCHP officers were apparently skeptical of the hit-and-run ruling from the beginning, according to Smith's case file. Dr. Presnell reportedly told an SCHP officer that no glass fragments or any other evidence from a motor vehicle were found on Smith. A search of the scene at Sandy Run Road also found no debris or tire marks consistent with a motor vehicle crash, the case file read, and Smith was found with his loosely tied shoes still on his feet and his clothes "appeared untouched," FITSnews reported.

The coroner told the state police investigator he disagreed with the autopsy findings

In August 2015, Coroner Ernie Washington — who was present on the scene when Smith's body was found — told lead investigator Todd Proctor that he did not agree with the autopsy findings, according to FITSnews. Proctor's case notes from the conversation detailed that Washington said "he does not agree with the pathologist that the victim was struck by a motor vehicle."

Proctor, who no longer works for the SCHP, later echoed similar doubts about the hit-and-run to Fox News in June 2021.

"Nothing about this case from the very beginning pointed towards it being a hit and run," Proctor said.

He continued: "As any investigator, you go off of the evidence — there was no evidence that pointed towards this being a hit and run, or a vehicle even being involved in it. It looked like it was more staged. Like possibly the body had been placed in the roadway."

The Murdaugh name was mentioned "more than 40 times" in the investigation of Smith's death — though no Murdaugh family member was questioned

The Murdaugh family was first mentioned in relation to Smith's death on July 17, 2015, FITSnews reported in their detailed timeline of the days following the discovery of his body. A member of the Smith family told the SCHP that Randy Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh's brother, had contacted Smith's father on the day of his death and said he would take on Smith's case "free of charge."

In the same interview, the Smith family member told the SCHP that the first time she went to the store following Smith's death, people approached her and alleged that Buster Murdaugh — Alex's oldest son and a classmate of Smith's — was responsible. FITSnews reported that neither the offer from Randy nor the tip about Buster were included in the written case notes.

From that point on, the Murdaugh family name was brought up "more than 40 times throughout the course of the investigation," FITSnews stated. Additionally, more than half of the people interviewed during the investigation mentioned hearing about rumors of Buster Murdaugh's possible involvement in Smith's death. However, Buster was never brought in for questioning.

There were several theories about Smith's death

During the course of their investigation, the police encountered several theories about how the 19-year-old nursing student died. The notes from the case file, as reported by FITSnews, shed light on many rumors that were floating around the area in the weeks following Smith's death.

In one such instance, a friend of a relative of Smith's told police she received a text asking, "Were Buster [Murdaugh] and Stephen together?" The friend told police she said no, and the person who sent the text told police that he had simply "heard the rumor."

Another individual told police that "certain young men" were riding down Highway 601 the night Smith died, saw him broken down and turned around. The young men then "stuck something out the window," the individual stated, that ended up hitting Smith and killing him. The individual also told police in a face-to-face meeting that one of the men in the car was reportedly Buster Murdaugh, but that all of the information he provided was only "hearsay."

Despite the rumors, police never named anyone as a suspect in the death of Smith. Additionally, the accusations made in those interviews were never proven and authorities have never called Smith's death a murder.

Sandy Smith asked the FBI for help in her son's case and accused authorities of a "cover up"

In September 2016, more than a year after Smith was discovered dead, his mother Sandy wrote a letter to the FBI asking for help with the case, according to FITSnews.

"My family is in desperate need of your help," Sandy reportedly wrote in her letter. "My 19-year-old son, Stephen Nicholas Smith, was murdered on July 8, 2015 in Hampton County, South Carolina. It has been apparent from the first week of this investigation that authorities are covering up critical evidence and we no longer know who to trust."

Sandy went on to describe several issues she had with the investigation into her son's death, including the changing theories on how he died, discrepancies in the 911 log and authorities' failure to gain access to Smith's phone. She also disputed the autopsy claim that her son was hit by a car.

"This investigation is being deliberately derailed," she concluded. "We need someone to hold the investigators accountable and access Stephen's phone."

The FBI wasn't the only group Sandy reached out to in regard to Smith's case. She told Carolina News and Reporter that she also wrote letters to South Carolina's governor and crime television personality Nancy Grace asking them to look into her son's death.

The investigation into Smith's death was reopened in June 2021

On June 22, 2021, SLED reopened an investigation into Smith's death "based upon information gathered during the course of the double murder investigation of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh." However, the spokesperson did not specify what information led them to reopen the investigation.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Sandy said that she was grateful for SLED and the Attorney General's office providing "some closure" in the deaths of Paul and Maggie — and she hoped for a similar result in Smith's death.

"While the many questions about my son's death remain, this action gives me hope that we will get justice for my Stephen," she said.

A lawyer for the Smith family, Mike Hemlepp, told PEOPLE: "I know there are people who know what happened to Stephen. The old way of doing business in Hampton does not exist anymore. There's a bright light being shined on that county. And anyone who knows anything needs to come forward."

Hemlepp also stated that SLED investigators had "been engaging in regular communication with Sandy."

"I know that they're working hard and that this is not a cold case," he said.

Smith's death isn't the only case that investigators have looked into since the Murdaugh murders. In June 2022, investigators announced they would be exhuming the body of Gloria Satterfield, the Murdaugh family housekeeper who died from a supposed slip-and-fall at their family home in 2018. Alex Murdaugh was arrested and charged in October 2021 with stealing $4.3 million in insurance settlement money collected after Satterfield's death. Additionally, at the time of his death, Paul Murdaugh was awaiting trial after being charged with several felonies in relation to an alleged drunken boating accident that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach in 2019.

An organization called #StandingforStephen was founded in Smith's memory

Susanne Andrews, an accountant from Columbia, South Carolina, founded the group #StandingforStephen in October 2021 with the initial goal of helping Smith's family raise money for a headstone.

"My son will be 18 in November, and I just couldn't imagine in six years that no one had come to Stephen's mom's aid for memorializing her son," Andrews told PEOPLE. "That no family, no community, no friends, no one had come to help her try to get a headstone. This is about a child that deserves to be memorialized and commemorated, and a mother to have support that she hadn't had."

The group raised more than $40,000 for Smith's headstone, which was placed on his gravesite at a vigil held in July 2022, and for a scholarship in Smith's name. Andrews also started a Change.org petition for South Carolina to sign a hate crime bill into law. (Smith was gay, although there has been no evidence to indicate that his death was a hate crime.) But beyond the financial impact, Andrews shared that the outpouring of support from around the world was especially meaningful to Smith's mother Sandy.

"She now has more people than she knows what to do with," Andrews said. "And it's amazing to be a part of that and to see it. We have got to keep the light on his story and to keep the fire underneath other people's behinds to get it solved. No one's going to feel like they're being held accountable if we don't bring attention to it."

"My hope is that she finds answers that will give her a little bit of peace," she added.

Smith's family believes "justice was served" when Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife and son

After Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and younger son, Paul, the family of Stephen Smith released a statement through their attorney Mike Hemlepp, per WTOC. According to the statement, the family believed "justice was served" when the guilty verdict — and subsequent two life sentences — were handed down.

Smith's mother Sandy also commented in the written statement about the trial's outcome. "This verdict provides Maggie's and Paul's loved ones the answers and closure which they need to heal from this vicious tragedy," she stated.

Sandy continued, "We know firsthand the agony and frustration of being in the dark about how a family member was killed and I am thankful the whole story was put before the jury in a public trial. One day, I pray the same happens for my Stephen, but today we should honor and remember the victims of this man who so many people trusted."

Also in the written statement, Hemlepp urged SLED and the South Carolina Attorney General's office to "continue to exhibit this level of dedication to their investigation into Stephen's murder, no matter where that investigation may lead."