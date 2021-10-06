Thomas Sharkey was wanted for the murder of his estranged wife, Alexis Sharkey

Husband of Slain Influencer Alexis Sharkey Dies by Suicide as U.S. Marshals Close In on Him

The husband of slain Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Florida, a Houston police spokesperson announced at a Wednesday press conference.

Authorities said Wednesday they located the body of 50-year-old Thomas Sharkey. The U.S. Marshals Service found him dead from a gunshot wound to the head in Florida. He shot himself as authorities were closing in on him to arrest him.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Thomas was wanted for murder in connection with his wife's death, after a warrant for his arrest was issued on Sept. 29.

A spokesman for the Houston police said that Thomas was the only person with the means and motive to kill Alexis.

Investigators also said they had established there was a history of domestic violence in the relationship. The couple had separated, even though Thomas did not want the marriage to end.

Alexis sharkey Alexis and Thomas Sharkey

They also alleged that Thomas was dishonest with detectives throughout the investigation.

Thomas left Texas after his wife's body was found, moving to Georgia, police said at the press conference.

The 26-year-old influencer's naked body was found by a sanitation truck employee alongside a Houston road on November 28, 2020 — two days after she first went missing.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Thomas did not report his wife missing, police have said. Instead, it was a friend who notified authorities.

alexis sharkey Alexis Sharkey | Credit: alexis sharkey/instagram

The social media star had stopped responding to calls and messages, generating fears among her relatives and friends that something was wrong.

The day before she vanished, Alexis spent Thanksgiving morning with her husband at their Houston-area apartment before stopping by a friend's house for dinner.

The last time friends had heard from Alexis — who sold products for Monat, a multi-level marketing company that sells skin-care, hair and hygiene products — was the evening of November 27.

It has been determined Alexis was strangled to death.