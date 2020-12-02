Officials confirmed additional testing will be performed on Alexis Sharkey's body before a final determination of death is issued

Foul Play Not Ruled Out in Influencer's Death, as Friend Says She Was 'Scared for Her Life'

A preliminary autopsy on the body of Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey did not rule out foul play in her death, officials in Texas confirmed Wednesday.

Final results from the autopsy are still pending, but a spokesperson for the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences says the possibility of foul play still exists in this case.

Sharkey, 26, was discovered dead in some bushes alongside a Houston road Saturday morning by a dump truck driver working his route.

Her body was unclothed, according to authorities, and bore no wounds or obvious signs of trauma.

Additional testing will be performed on Sharkey's body before a final determination of death is issued.

Previously, Sharkey's grieving mother, Stacey Robinault, told KPRC-TV she believes her daughter was the victim of a homicide.

"The way in which she was found — my child would never do that to herself," Robinault told KPRC. "That doesn't even make sense. That is absolutely foul play. There is nothing to me that suggests that this was an accident. And there's nothing to me that suggests anything else, other than that this was done to her."

Her friends also believe someone killed her.

In an interview with KTRK-TV, a friend explained that Sharkey had said on a trip in October she feared for her safety.

"She confided in me that night ... she's petrified," an unnamed friend told KTRK. "This girl is scared for her life."

The social media star stopped responding to calls and messages on Saturday, instilling fears among her relatives and friends that something was wrong.

Police have yet to comment on a potential motive or the existence of a possible person of interest in this case.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to raise money for Sharkey's memorial. As of Wednesday morning, $21,516 has been raised, surpassing the campaign's $15,000 goal.