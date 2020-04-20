Sex Trafficking Victim Convicted of Killing Pimp Gets Clemency in Case Spotlighted by Kim Kardashian

Image zoom Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Alexis Martin, an imprisoned sex trafficking survivor whose story was recently featured in a criminal justice reform TV show produced by Kim Kardashian West, had her murder sentence commuted Friday by Ohio’s governor.

A spokesman for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tells PEOPLE Martin, 22, of Akron, is one of seven prisoners who will be released amid the coronavirus outbreak. The commutations were announced during the governor’s press conference Friday.

Martin had been raped and sex trafficked by her pimp, Angelo Kerney, and had been convicted of first-degree murder and robbery charges for allegedly masterminding Kerney’s 2013 shooting death. Martin, 15 at the time, was one of seven people involved in the crime and did not pull the trigger.

At age 17, she began serving a prison sentence of at least 21 years, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Her supervised release requires she live in a group home for now.

DeWine referenced Martin during his Friday press conference, saying, “The facts of her case are particularly, particularly unique.”

Kardashian West’s documentary, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, recently aired on Oxygen.

On social media, the reality star lauded Martin’s release.

“Alexis Martin is a sex traffic survivor and I was honored to be able to share her story on the Justice Project,” Kardashian West wrote. “Thank you Governor DeWine for commuting her sentence.”