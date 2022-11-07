Months After Discovering Ex's Cryptic Notes, Police Find Remains of Calif. Woman Who Vanished in January

According to police, 24-year-old Alexis Gabe's remains were found Thursday by a resident in Plymouth, Calif.

By
Published on November 7, 2022 01:25 PM
Alexis Gabe
Alexis Gabe. Photo: Oakley Police Department

Authorities have recovered the partial remains of a missing California woman who police believe was murdered by her ex-boyfriend earlier this year.

The Oakley Police Department announced the discovery of bones belonging to 24-year-old Alexis Gabe, in a news release Friday. Her identity was confirmed through dental records.

According to police, Gabe's remains were found Thursday by a resident in Plymouth, Calif., about 80 miles outside of her hometown of Oakley.

"Due to the nature of the condition of Alexis' remains, and the lack of her full body, we do believe the remainder of her remains are scattered in various areas," the release reads. "Due to the condition of Alexis' remains, we realize there may never be a full recovery of her."

Gabe was last seen alive on Jan. 26 in Antioch, Calif.

Authorities say her ex-boyfriend, 27-year-old Marshall Curtis Jones, murdered her at his home before scattering her remains in a rural area.

Jones was killed in a confrontation with police in June after fleeing to Washington state following Gabe's slaying, PEOPLE previously reported.

In July, authorities released handwritten driving directions believed to have been authored by Jones, detailing left and right turns and approximate drive times.

At the time, police believed the directions ended in the area where Jones disposed of Gabe's body.

While authorities did not clarify if the directions did in fact indicate where her remains were recovered, they did note her bones were located in an area identified early on where "Jones traveled to in the hours and days after Alexis was reported as missing."

According to police, "The Gabe family has been notified and they are requesting respect and privacy during this time of mourning."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

