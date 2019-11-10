Roommate and Boyfriend Arrested and Charged with Murder of College Student Alexis Crawford

Image zoom Alexis Crawford Facebook

Jordyn Jones and her boyfriend, Barron Brantley, have been arrested and charged with the murder of Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford.

According to Fulton County Jail Records, Brantley, 21, was booked on Friday and Jones, 21, was arrested on Saturday. It is not immediately clear if Jones and Brantley have obtained legal representation.

Alexis, who was roommates with Jones, was reported missing on Nov. 1 and later found dead on Friday after investigators were led to her body by one of the two suspects, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields previously said. A coroner ruled the cause of death as asphyxiation, USA Today reported.

Barron Brantley Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

While no motive has been established, Shields had also explained that the Atlanta Police Department is looking into a police report that was filed by Alexis prior to her disappearance.

“The department did make a police report from Alexis Crawford on Oct. 27, and this is a few days prior to her being reported missing. In this report, Alexis described unwanted kissing and touching from Barron Brantley,” Shields told reporters on Friday.

“The case has come to one of the saddest conclusions possible and has been absolutely heartbreaking,” Shields said, before thanking the investigators who “worked on this diligently and around the clock.”

“Thank you for treating Alexis as if she was one of our own family members,” she told investigators. “And to Alexis’ family: our hearts go out to you. I am so truly sorry that we could not provide you with a better ending.”

Alexis Crawford Facebook

In the wake of Alexis’s death, Clark Atlanta University’s president George T. French Jr. issued a letter to the campus community, calling the discovery of her body “the worst possible news.”

“Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with her family and with everyone who knew and loved Alexis,” he wrote, adding that the campus would have grief counselors on-site to help students, faculty, and staff cope with the devastating loss.

“Tonight, we mourn together,” he said. “For those who knew Alexis, and for our CAU family, the days ahead will be hard.”

Alexis had been missing since the early hours of Oct. 31. She was last seen leaving the Heritage Station apartments near her school’s campus on Oct. 30, WSB reported.

Family members said she speaks with someone in the family each and every day, but phone calls have been automatically sent to voicemail since Oct. 31.

In the police report filed by her family, her mother, Tammy Crawford, said she last spoke to her daughter on Oct. 30, and that she “seemed to be in good spirits and was laughing,” WXIA reported.

That same night, the victim’s sister, Alexandria Crawford, told investigators that she texted Alexis close to 9 p.m. asking what her plans were for the weekend, which Alexis simply responded with “nothing,” 11 Alive reported.

Later that night, around 9 p.m., Alexis shared a post on Instagram. She also responded to an Instagram group message with laughing emojis about 20 minutes later, according to the local outlet.

The police report said Jones allegedly took her to a liquor store around 11:30 p.m. and claimed she last saw Alexis an hour later, around 12:30 a.m. before she went to sleep.

When Jones awoke on Oct. 31, she allegedly told authorities that Alexis was gone, as were her phone, ID card and debit card, though the apartment was locked.