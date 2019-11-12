Student Accused Roommate's Boyfriend of Sex Assault, Was Allegedly Strangled by Him Days Later

Image zoom Facebook

Newly released court documents reveal the final moments of Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford’s life before she was killed, allegedly by her roommate and the roommate’s boyfriend.

An arrest warrant alleges that on Oct. 31, Alexis was strangled by her roommate’s boyfriend Barron Brantley, 21, after getting into a fight with her roommate, Jordyn Jones, in their off-campus apartment, WSBTV reports.

The fight came hours after Alexis and Jones had gone to get alcohol late at night, the warrant says. The fight had already turned physical before Brantley got involved, according to the warrant.

During the altercation, Brantley allegedly choked Alexis until she died, the warrant states, ABC News reports.

“Afterwards Jones and Brantley placed Alexis Crawford in a plastic bin and transported her body to Exchange Park in Decatur, GA, where they placed her body in the woods,” states an Atlanta Police Department report obtained by WSBTV.

Days earlier, on Oct. 27, Alexis reported to police that she was sexually assaulted by Brantley in her apartment, an incident report obtained by WSBTV states. Brantley has not been charged in connection with that accusation.

On Nov. 1, Alexis was reported missing by her family.

She was later found dead on Nov. 8 after investigators were led to her body by one of the two suspects, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields previously said.

After Alexis’s body was found, Brantley and Jones, 21, were charged with murder, according to Fulton County Jail Records.

In the police report filed by her family, her mother, Tammy Crawford, said she last spoke to her daughter on Oct. 30, and that she “seemed to be in good spirits and was laughing,” WXIA reported.

That same night, the victim’s sister, Alexandria Crawford, told investigators that she texted Alexis close to 9 p.m. asking what her plans were for the weekend. Alexis responded by texting “nothing,” 11 Alive reported.

Later that night, around 9 p.m., Alexis shared a post on Instagram. She also responded to an Instagram group message with laughing emojis about 20 minutes later, according to the local outlet.

Family members said Alexis spoke with someone in the family every day, but phone calls were being automatically sent to voicemail since Oct. 31.

It was not immediately clear if Jones and Brantley have obtained legal representation or entered pleas to the charges against them.