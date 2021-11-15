Suspect Arrested in Death of Georgia First-Grade Teacher Found Dead in Mexico

Authorities confirm an arrest has been made, but have not released the suspect's name

Authorities in Mexico have detained a man as a suspect in the death of Georgia elementary school teacher Alexandra Morales.

While investigators have confirmed an arrest was made in the case, the man who is now in custody has not yet been named.

Morales, 24, was found dead last week in Mexico, where she attended a concert and had been visiting relatives.

Her cause of death is still unknown at this time.

She was last seen alive on Oct. 30.

Morales taught first grade at Benefield Elementary School in Lawrenceville, Ga.

On a GoFundMe page set up in her honor, a loved one wrote, "It comes with a heavy heart to share that Alexandra Morales is no longer with us. We appreciate all of your help and efforts during this challenging time."

The tribute continued: "Alexa was adored by her parents and loved by her two brothers. She had a passion for adventure and traveling around the world was her joy. She was the most caring teacher to all of her students and her first-grade babies will miss her dearly. She was a loyal friend to many and a proud Hermana of our sorority, Sigma Lambda Upsilon/Señoritas Latinas Unidas Sorority, Inc. Alexa Morales made a beautiful impact in this world and we will carry her memory in our hearts forever."

Ostín Cuenca, Morales' uncle, told Telemundo Atlanta his niece was an "angel."

Cuenca said that he wants U.S. officials to get involved in the continuing investigation, as he believes more than one person was involved.