Florida Boy, 6, Has Been Missing Since February — and Authorities Think He's Traveling with Fugitive

A 6-year-old Florida boy has not been seen since February and is believed to be traveling with a convicted felon with a warrant out for his arrest.

According to a release from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Alexander Farmer was last seen on Feb. 15 in Marianna, Florida. He is believed to be in the company of Justin Jentz, 35.

Alexander and Jentz may be in the Florida areas of DeFuniak Springs, Tampa, St. Petersburg or Clearwater.

Jentz has a warrant for his arrest in Iowa from 2017 on charges including domestic abuse, according to Scott County Iowa online records.

It was not immediately clear how Alexander and Jentz are connected.

Alexander is described as 3 feet 9 inches tall and 43 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Jentz is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

PEOPLE’s calls to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office, where Marianna is located, were not immediately returned Tuesday.

The NCMEC release states that anyone who sees the child or Jentz should contact law enforcement immediately and not approach the pair.

Anyone with information about Alexander is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida at 1-850-482-9648.