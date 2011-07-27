Alex Trebek Injures Leg While Chasing Burglar

We’ll take Freak Game Show Host Injuries for 500, Alex.

Jeopardy!‘s Alex Trebek was the one facing questions this time when he was seen hobbling on crutches Wednesday at the National Geographic World Championship at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, Calif.

“It happened at 2:30 a.m., chasing a burglar down the hallway of my San Francisco hotel when my Achilles tendon ruptured and I then fell on carpet, bruising the other leg in process,” Trebek, 70, explains to Patch.com. “Surgery on Friday.”

Police confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle that a hotel guest had in fact woke up early Wednesday to find somebody in the room, then gave chase. Police didn’t identify the victim or the hotel, but said the victim was injured.

A 56-year-old woman was apprehended by hotel security and booked by police for investigation of burglary and receiving stolen property.