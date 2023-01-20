Alex Murdaugh's Son Sent Snapchat to Friends Before He Was Killed, Video Is 'Critical to the Case'

More details about the final moments of Alex Murdaugh's family are being released as his murder trial approaches.

The disgraced lawyer, 64, was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime for allegedly shooting his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, in 2021.

In new court documents filed on Wednesday and obtained by Fox News Digital, Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Creighton Waters revealed that Paul sent a Snapchat video "to several friends" at 7:56 p.m. on the night he and his mother were killed.

Though Waters didn't state what the footage specifically contained, he described the video as "critical to the case," adding in court documents, "the contents of this video is important to proving the State's case in chief."

He petitioned for Snapchat to testify at the trial, which is scheduled to begin on Monday and is expected to last for three weeks, according to the filing.

Judge Clifton Newman signed the request and said a Snapchat representative must appear at the trial until after their testimony "or the case is disposed of," per court papers.

PEOPLE reached out to Waters for comment but did not immediately hear back.

In further court documents from Waters, the court also subpoenaed Google for records concerning the location data of devices when the killings occurred, according to ABC News 4.

Google replied and said the devices mentioned weren't at the Murdaugh's home at the time of the crime, the outlet added.

Snapchat and Google did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lawyers for Alex declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.

On the evening of June 7, 2021, Alex allegedly reached out to his wife Maggie, asking her to meet him at the family's 1,770-acre estate in the small town of Islandton, S.C.

According to a law enforcement source close to the investigation, Alex allegedly told Maggie that his 81-year-old father, Randolph Murdaugh III, was in failing health and that she needed to see him before he died.

Several sources claimed Maggie and Alex had hit a rough patch in their marriage, and she was staying at the family's beach house on Edisto Island, approximately an hour away from the family's estate.

The law enforcement source previously told PEOPLE that Maggie initially declined to meet Alex at the family home, suggesting instead that they meet at the hospital. Ultimately, she consented to meet at the property, planning to follow Alex to the hospital in her own vehicle.

On her way to the house, Maggie allegedly messaged a friend, saying that something about her husband's behavior felt "fishy," the law enforcement source said. "He's up to something," Maggie allegedly wrote to her friend.

When Maggie arrived at the scene, she left her car running and walked to the dog kennels on the estate where her son, Paul, was taking photos of a dog he was watching for a friend.

It's unclear what happened next — but Maggie and Paul were gunned down close to the dog kennels. Paul's body was found "half in and half out" of the dog kennels, authorities say.

Paul was shot in the chest and head with a shotgun at close range. Maggie was shot multiple times, including one shot in the back and additional shots while she was lying on the ground. She had been shot with 300 Blackout ammo from an AR-style rifle. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.