Alex Murdaugh's Brother Is 'Shocked' to Learn of Younger Sibling's Alleged Financial Crimes, Drug Addiction

Randolph Murdaugh IV is speaking out about his younger brother's stunning fall from grace

Alex Murdaugh's oldest brother is distancing himself from the ever-growing scandal surrounding the once-prominent South Carolina attorney amid his stunning fall from grace.

On Wednesday, Randolph Murdaugh IV came forward to denounce the alleged criminal actions of his beleaguered younger brother, Alex, which have rocked the powerful South Carolina family and the law firm their great-grandfather founded a century ago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Speaking out for the first time since Alex resigned from Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED) after members accused him of misappropriating funds and pushed him out, The New York Times and The Island Packet reported, Randy said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE: "I was shocked, just as the rest of my PMPED family, to learn of my brother, Alex's, drug addiction and stealing of money.

"I love my law firm, family, and also love Alex as my brother," the 54-year-old wrote. "While I will support him in his recovery, I do not support, condone, or excuse his conduct in stealing by manipulating his most trusted relationships."

Alex allegedly stole more than $1 million from the firm, sources told The Island Packet.

FITSNews is reporting that Alex allegedly stole millions, according to sources.

Jim Griffin, one of Alex's attorneys who has recently been commenting on Alex's behalf, did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Randy's statement comes four days after Alex — who called 911 on June 7 to report that his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their son, Paul, 22, had been shot to death on their property in Islandton in the South Carolina Lowcountry — called 911 again to report that he himself had been shot while changing a tire on the side of the road.

Murdaugh Family The Murdaugh family | Credit: Maggie Murdaugh/Facebook

After being released from the hospital, where he was treated for a superficial gunshot wound to the head, Alex announced on Monday that he was resigning from PMPED and would be undergoing treatment for addiction.

On Thursday, the Hampton County Sheriff's Office released a report saying that Alex suffered no "visible injury" in the shooting, which was described as "attempted murder," and that he was not using drugs or alcohol, The Island Packet and The State report.

"The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life," he said in the statement, which was obtained by The Island Packet. "I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret. I'm resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders.

"I am immensely sorry to everyone I've hurt, including my family, friends and colleagues," he said in the statement. "I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships."

Alex did not address the shooting in his statement.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shootings of his wife and son — or the shooting on Saturday. Police continue to investigate.

Alex's troubles continued Wednesday, when the South Carolina Supreme Court placed Alex on an interim suspension, prohibiting him from practicing law in the state where he's been a lawyer for decades, according to an order obtained by PEOPLE.

Also on Wednesday, the Solicitor's Office said Alex would no longer prosecute cases as a volunteer, The Island Packet reports.

Earlier this week, PMPED issued a statement about the allegations.

"This is disappointing news for all of us," the firm said, adding that it had cut all ties with Alex. "Rest assured that our firm will deal with this in a straightforward manner. There's no place in our firm for such behavior."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Alex's attorney Jim Griffin told PEOPLE in a previous statement that "Alex resigned from the firm after being accused of diverting lawyer fees. These allegations prompted him to confront his dependency and he voluntarily checked into an in-patient substance abuse rehab facility after being discharged from the hospital Monday."

As authorities investigate Saturday's shooting, they continue to search for a motive and a suspect or suspects in the killings of Maggie and Paul.

Their deaths shone a spotlight on a string of deaths surrounding the family.

At the time of his death, Paul was facing charges in the death of Mallory Beach, 19, in a 2019 boating accident when Paul was allegedly driving the boat drunk.