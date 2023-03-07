Alex Murdaugh's Brother Says Convicted Murderer 'Knows More Than What He's Saying' About Killings

"He knows more than what he's saying," Randy Murdaugh told The New York Times. "He's not telling the truth, in my opinion, about everything there"

By
Published on March 7, 2023 02:10 PM
Randy Murdaugh, brother of Alex Murdaugh, listens during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021 Murdaugh Killings, Walterboro, United States - 07 Feb 2023
Randy Murdaugh. Photo: Andrew J Whitaker/AP/Shutterstock

After Alex Murdaugh's double murder conviction last week, his older brother and former business partner, Randy Murdaugh, is speaking out.

In an interview with The New York Times at his South Carolina hunting property, Randy acknowledged that his brother Alex has lied and stolen from his former clients — which Alex, 54, admitted to on the stand during his trial. But despite his conviction, Randy is still unsure if Alex committed the brutal 2021 murders of his 52-year-old wife Maggie and 22-year-old son Paul.

However, Randy did say he doesn't believe his brother is telling the whole truth.

"He knows more than what he's saying," Randy told The New York Times. "He's not telling the truth, in my opinion, about everything there."

Unlike his other brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, Randy did not testify in Alex's defense and he did not attend each day of the lengthy trial. But even with the trial over, Randy still wrestles with his many questions about Alex.

"The not knowing is the worst thing there is," Randy told the Times.

In a statement previously obtained by PEOPLE in Sept. 2021 — about three months after the double murder — Randy acknowledged Alex's alleged financial crimes at the family law firm, writing: "I was shocked, just as the rest of my [law firm] family, to learn of my brother, Alex's, drug addiction and stealing of money. I love my law firm, family, and also love Alex as my brother. While I will support him in his recovery, I do not support, condone or excuse his conduct in stealing by manipulating his most trusted relationships."

Alex resigned from the firm — Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth and Detrick, PA (PMPED) — after he was shot on Sept. 4, 2021. It was later discovered that the shooting was a suicide-for-hire plot that Alex concocted in order for his surviving son Buster to claim a hefty life insurance policy, according to Alex's lawyer Dick Harpootlian, who admitted to the scheme on the Today show shortly after the shooting.

On Jan. 4, 2022, PMPED announced that the law firm was renaming itself Parker Law Group, according to the Greenville News.

Randy still works at the firm and has taken on some of Alex's former clients, and says he's practicing law "the right way," The Times reported.

Randy told The Times that he tells his clients: "'Listen, I'm not him. I'm doing things the right way, always have.'"

Alex Murdaugh's Double Murder Conviction

On March 2, 2023, a 12-person jury convicted Alex of murdering Maggie and Paul after less than three hours of deliberation. The next day, Alex was sentenced to two life terms in prison.

On June 7, 2021, Maggie and Paul were found dead from gunshot wounds — that came from two different guns — near the dog kennels at the family's Islandton, S.C., property. Until Alex took the stand in his own defense in February 2023, he had maintained that he was not near the dog kennels on the night of the murders. However, once the prosecution showed cell phone video evidence that was found on Paul's phone, it proved that Alex was near the dog kennels with Maggie and Paul on the night they were killed.

"I lied about being down there, and I'm so sorry that I did," Murdaugh said when he took the stand in his own defense. He claimed he lied because of his ongoing drug addiction, but still maintained his innocence of the murders.

Juror Craig Moyer told Good Morning America that the cell phone evidence was what led him to be sure of Murdaugh's guilt.

"I was certain it was [Murdaugh's] voice," Moyer told GMA. "Everybody else could hear [Murdaugh's voice] too."

During the nearly six-week-long trial, Alex's younger brother John Marvin Murdaugh testified that he cleaned up his nephew's remains after the double murder, but said he didn't think Alex was Paul and Maggie's killer.

Referencing the day he cleaned up Paul's remains, he said during his testimony, "I told Paul I loved him, and I promised him I'd find out who did this."

Alex's surviving son Buster also took the stand during the trial and said his father "was destroyed" after the murders. Buster was in the courtroom when the guilty verdict was read and when his father was sentenced to two life terms.

Alex still faces an array of financial charges in connection with the alleged stolen money at his family's former law firm.

