Prosecutors Detail How Son's Cell Phone Video Allegedly Places Alex Murdaugh at Murder Scene

Opening statements have begun in the trial of Alex Murdaugh, the once-prominent South Carolina attorney accused of fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

In court on Wednesday afternoon, Prosecutor Creighton Waters told jurors that cellphone evidence will play a vital role in the trial — and will prove that Murdaugh, 54, was present at the scene of the murders.

Specifically, Waters claimed that Paul Murdaugh had sent a cellphone video to a friend at 8:44:55 on the evening of June 7, 2021. That video, taken near the dog kennels on the family's 1,100-acre hunting ranch, picked up the voices of Paul, Maggie and Alex Murdaugh. Three minutes later, Paul Murdaugh's cell phone was locked and wasn't used again that night.

According to Waters, the video is significant because Alex Murdaugh had previously denied being near the dog kennels — which appears to be directly contradicted by the video.

Prosecutors say that Alex Murdaugh shot and killed his wife and son at approximately 8:49 p.m., just minutes after the video was taken. Then, they say, he called his wife's phone after her death in an effort to create an alibi.

But the defense says that he prosecution's timeline is incorrect, and that Paul and Maggie were killed sometime after Alex Murdaugh had left the scene.

Murdaugh claims he left his house at approximately 9 p.m. to visit his ailing mother. When he arrived back at the home around 10 p.m., he called 911 and told the dispatcher that he had found his wife and son's bodies.

Alex Murdaugh. Tracy Glantz/The State via ZUMA

Paul was shot in the chest and head with a shotgun at close range. Maggie was shot multiple times, including one shot in the back and additional shots while she was lying on the ground. She had been shot with 300 Blackout ammo from an AR-style rifle. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

The murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh have shaken the community of Islandton, South Carolina where the Murdaughs were a prominent legal dynasty.

Alex Murdaugh is currently facing two counts of murder and two weapons charges in this trial. He has pleaded not guilty.

Even if Murdaugh is acquitted in this trial, he will have more legal woes. He faces dozens of charges for alleged financial crimes, including misappropriating money from his law firm, defrauding clients of funds and computer crimes. Authorities allege that he also defrauded the family of his former housekeeper out of a $4.5 million insurance settlement after she died in a mysterious slip-and-fall accident at his home. A trial for those charges will be held at a later date.

During the defense opening statements, attorney Dick Harpootlian said that the prosecution was incorrect, and that Murdaugh was a "loving husband and doting father" who would never kill his family.

The trial is expected to last for at least three weeks.