Alex Murdaugh Shot in South Carolina 3 Months After His Wife and Son Were Murdered at Their Home

Prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County, South Carolina, on Saturday less than three months after his wife Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh were murdered in their home.

Alex, 53, was shot on the 15000 block of Salkehatchie Rd., his attorney Jim Griffin confirmed to Island Packet and FitsNews. Hampton County Sheriff T. C. Smalls would only state to Island Packet that "someone has been shot" and that there is an ongoing investigation

Griffin and Sheriff T.C. Smalls did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) spokesperson Tommy Crosby tells PEOPLE they have "been requested to investigate a shooting that occurred in Hampton County," but would not provide any additional information.

Maggie Murdaugh , 52, and her son Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot several times and their bodies were found near a dog kennel Murdaugh property | Credit: Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP

Murdaugh is reportedly being treated at a Lowcountry hospital, Griffin told Island Packet. The attorney did not have any further information regarding Murdaugh's wounds or his current condition.

According to FitsNews, the prominent South Carolina was transported to Parkers Emergency and Trauma Center in Savannah, Georgia.

Murdaugh's shooting comes less than three months after the family suffered a great loss.

On the night of June 7, Maggie, 52, and her son, Paul, 22, were shot to death on the grounds of the family's 1,770-acre hunting lodge.

Murdaugh called 911 at 10:07 p.m. that night when he found them lying on the ground of the sprawling property, SLED said in a release.

"Both died of multiple gunshot wounds and both are being handled as homicides," the Colleton County Coroner told PEOPLE at the time.

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh Maggie and Paul Murdaugh | Credit: Facebook

No suspects have been arrested in that case, leading conversations in the area to turn into a murder mystery saga.

"Big family, old money, new drama," local farmer Joe Grainger told PEOPLE in the Aug. 16 issue. "Everybody has a theory about who did it."

The family is both loved and feared, friends and acquaintances alike have said.

"Maggie had a heart of pure generosity and loved welcoming friends and family into her home on any given occasion," her obituary reads.

"She adored her family and cherished spending time on the boat with her two sons. She will be remembered as a 'second mom' to her sons' many friends. She made the most out of every situation and lived each and every day to the fullest."

One local attorney told PEOPLE in the Aug. 16 issue about the scope of which the family was feared, despite good deeds within the community.

"You don't cross the Murdaughs," the attorney shared. "Or if you do cross them, you don't let them find out that it was you who crossed them. Because they'll come down on you, hard. And they'll come down on you with all that they've got. They have a lot of influence and power, and they'll use it against their enemies."

The Murdaugh family has been connected to the law and the judicial system in Hampton County for more than 100 years.